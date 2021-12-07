Eir Agrees To Acquire Retail Partner

07 Dec 2021 | 04.42 pm

Eir’s plan to bring all its retail operations back in-house has been notified to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission for approval.

Eir has agreed to acquire over 40 eir branded stores operated by Synchro Group.

Eir said that Synchro retail operations would be “insourced” next year, while as from January 1 Eir will operate all aspects of Synchro’s retail estate.

Synchro has been running the stores for Eir since 2010, as well as handling business-to-business sales. under the agreed deal, 173 Synchro staff will transfer across to eir.

The company was set up specifically to provide managed services for eir Brendan O’Hagan, who sold his mobile phone stores chain to Esat for €5m in 1999 and who co-founded low-cost gym chain Flyefit in 2011.

By this year, it was operating 41 eir stores offering a range of voice, data, broadband and TV services to residential and business customers.