EIIS Fund Backs Corporate Governance Institute

17 Jan 2022 | 01.11 pm

The Corporate Governance Institute has announced a €2m investment from the Davy EIIS Fund managed by BDO and Davy.

CGI says the funding will go towards rapid expansion into Europe, the UK and across the globe, adding a further 20 staff and expanding product development.

The Corporate Governance Institute provides education and certification for board members and offers a Diploma in Corporate Governance which sapans ESG, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and company secretary.

CEO and co-founder David Duffy said: “Although digital technology is revolutionising so many industries, the experience of becoming a certified board member has been slow to embrace new and updated technologies.

“At the Corporate Governance Institute, we are digital-first and on a mission to simplify director education making it both affordable and accessible.”

Co-founder Anthony Quigley added that the governance sector can benefit by implementing recognised digital education methods that are being implemented in other sectors.

“Existing and aspiring directors can now learn how to develop a truly global mindset and gain the practical knowledge that is required to have a positive impact in the boardroom,” Quigley stated.

The Institute was established in 2020. The founders were previously involved with the Digital Marketing Institute and exited that venture in 2017.

Partner Sinead Heaney said BDO believes there is a global opportunity for the Corporate Governance Institute.

“We have been highly impressed with the team and the traction achieved to date,” Heaney explained. “We look forward to supporting and assisting them to execute their ambitious plans to further scale and internationalise the business.”

BES Management DAC is the manager of the Davy EIIS Funds and is a joint venture between Davy and BDO.

Founded in 1995, it is Ireland’s longest running BES/EII scheme manager, having raised and invested over €200m in SMEs since its inception.

Photo: David Duffy (left) and Anthony Quigley