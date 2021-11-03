Eighth Month Of Expansion For Services

03 Nov 2021 | 07.40 am

The services sector continued its expansion into an eighth month in October 2021, according to the latest AIB Services PMI, though slightly more slowly than in the previous two months.

Growth rates for activity and new business remained stable at elevated levels, while backlogged work rose the most in any month over the past 21 years. Employment continued to rise sharply, and the 12-month outlook remained strong.

Inflationary pressures continued to build, with average input prices rising the most since late 2000 and charges increasing at the third-fastest rate on record.

Chief economist Oliver Mangan said: “The business activity index recorded a very strong reading of 63.4, which was only slightly below the 63.7 level registered in both August and September.

“The index has now been above 60 for six straight months, reflecting the robust pick-up in activity for the sector as pent-up demand continued to be released. This was against the backdrop of a further reopening of businesses as Covid-19 restrictions continued to be eased.

“This backdrop of strong demand was also reflected in the new business index. While slightly lower compared to September, it still experienced one of its highest levels over the last six years. There was also another very healthy performance from external demand. This was linked to online activity and opportunities arising from Brexit. Meantime, firms remain very confident on the 12-month outlook for business.”

Mangan added that capacity pressures are very evident in the sector. Outstanding business rose for an eighth month in a row, reaching its highest level in 21 years. Service firms continued to add more workers in an attempt to ease capacity pressures. Employment has now risen for eight consecutive months in the sector.

However, input price inflation rose to its highest level since late 2000. This saw prices charged to customers increase at their third quickest rate on record.

Cost pressures were linked to a wide range of sources including fuel, freight charges, wages (especially for drivers), insurance, electricity, customs and Brexit.