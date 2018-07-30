Eight Social Enterprises Awarded €50,000 Each

30 Jul 2018 | 10.28 am

Eight winners have emerged from the selection process for the €1.6m Social Enterprise Development Fund which saw more than 100 social enterprises seek support for their projects across the country.

The eight social enterprises, made up of a mix of urban, town and rural social enterprises, will receive cash grants of €50,000 and a place on the fund’s Accelerator Programme for social enterprises.

The fund was set up to support such enterprises in achieving their goals and creating measurable social impact that can be scaled all over Ireland. The €1.6m fund, created by Social Innovation Fund Ireland in partnership with Local Authorities Ireland, is supported by IPB Insurance and the Department of Rural and Community Development.

At the awards ceremony in Cork, Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said: “Social enterprises play a crucial role toward enabling the creation of sustainable communities, which is the very essence of what we do. Today’s awardees are proof of this. We are delighted to partner with Social Innovation Fund Ireland in creating this invaluable fund.”

The eight awardees are:

• MyMind, an organisation which works to ensure that everyone has easy and quick access to affordable mental health services. It operates through self-referral and by ensuring that appointments with accredited counsellors occur within 72 hours, which allows for fast and easy access to support before a problem gets worse. MyMind provides mental health services at reduced rates to unemployed clients, pensioners or full-time students.

• GIY GROWBox deals with diet-related illness arising from a lack of understanding and connection to healthy food. It makes growing healthy and delicious food easy, affordable and accessible by offering a range of one-off and subscription growing kits — a complete, tailored kit with everything needed to grow your own food.

• Ó Cualann Co-housing Alliance builds quality homes and offers them to those who could not afford to buy their own home on the open market. Their goal is to develop and support fully-integrated communities, to deliver well designed, top-quality, energy efficient homes at an affordable price, and to ensure its co-operative model for affordable housing can be replicated and scaled across the country.

• The Shona Project aims to educate, inspire and empower today’s girls to become tomorrow’s strong, confident and curious young women. Its school workshops, events and online community, provide girls with information, advice and a safe space to share their stories. The organisation is advised by its team of youth ambassadors, 14 girls aged 17-24, who come from all over Ireland. The ambassadors have all overcome their own unique challenges, and are dedicated to supporting others and creating social change.

• Sensational Kids bridges the gap between public and private services by providing affordable and accessible early intervention services for children with additional needs, who cannot access or afford vital early intervention to help them reach their potential. Over 4,700 children have already benefited from its subsidised speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and play therapy and each month Sensational Kids saves families €20,000 in therapy fees.

• Meals4Health provides fresh ready meals for older people in their own homes, giving them independence and dignity in choosing their meals. The meals are created in accordance with best practice in clinical nutrition that addresses individual needs and supports older people with prevention and recovery from illness, the promotion of health and well-being and by helping to reduce social isolation.

• Social Farming Ireland coordinates social farming activities by providing placements on farms for a range of people including people with disabilities, those recovering from mental ill health and brain injuries, young people, older people, long-term unemployed, and asylum seekers. They are focused on working with families of farmers or growers, where small numbers of people benefit from individualised support and the opportunity to take part in day-to-day farm activities in a non-clinical environment.

• Sailing Into Wellness helps people build their recovery and supports young people at risk by supporting healthy ways to look after their physical and mental well-being. It provides a natural environmental programme where sailing is used as an educational and therapeutic activity. A key component is empowering people to cope with a challenging natural environment.

These eight will receive funding of €50,000 each as well as access to the accelerator programme, where they will be joined by 14 runners-up awarded access to the programme.

Photo (l-r): Courtney Sheehy of Food Share, Krystian Fikert of MyMind, Helene Hugel of Helium Arts, and Thomas McCabe, Siel Bleu Ireland (Pix: Jason Clarke)