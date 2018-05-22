Eight Companies Join Atlantic MedTech Cluster

22 May 2018 | 02.07 pm

Eight companies are to participate in the new Atlantic MedTech Cluster , which will provide a platform to promote medical device design and manufacturing, with potential clients able to access several leading medtech service providers at the same time.

The companies involved the Atlantic MedTech Cluster are: Arrotek, ATS, iNBLEX Plastics, Pharma Stainless, SL Controls, Tool & Gauge, Verus Precision and Ward Automation.

All are based in the North West and are engaged in areas including product development, metrology, automation, precision engineering, manufacturing and software integration.

Verus Precision managing director Andrew Hodson said: “This is a very new concept in Ireland but one which we are very committed to, as we recognise the ever-increasing importance of collaboration and innovation as a means of achieving maximum cost and time efficiencies, for both cluster members and clients.

The companies in the cluster are:

Arrotek is a medical device company specialising in the design and manufacture of minimally invasive medical devices.

ATS is an automation specialist company which provides automation solutions to maximise operational efficiencies for leading manufacturing companies globally.

iNBLEX Plastics makes standard and custom extrusion blow-moulded and injection-moulded packaging products.

Pharma Stainless is a provider of stainless steel products and services to a wide range of industries.

SL Controls works in the integration and validation of software systems into manufacturing and process equipment.

Tool & Gauge designs and manufactures high-precision injection moulds and precision machining.

Verus Precision specialises in metrology, fixtures design, and mould flow analysis and creates advanced yet incredibly functional solutions for new products and processes.

Ward Automation is a developer and manufacturer of assembly machines, filling machines, test equipment and special purpose equipment.