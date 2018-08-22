22 Aug 2018 | 10.55 am

Enterprise Ireland has launched an online resource to help Irish business owners assess their export readiness.

The interactive online tool is called Prepare to Export Scorecard, which the agency is describing as a good starting point for companies interested in beginning to export.

Users submit answers to a range of questions that an algorithm analyses. The on-the-spot assessment focuses on the company’s level of export-readiness across six areas: business planning, people management, operations, sales and marketing, innovation and finance.

Users can opt to submit their report and request to be personally contacted by the Enterprise Ireland exporter development team.

The tool also includes a peer learning element allowing users to access video case studies in which SMEs share their experience from planning and implementing their export strategies.

Enterprise Ireland’s Garrett Murray noted that companies thinking about exporting may be unsure how to take the first step. “With the prospect of Brexit and the associated challenges and opportunities, we are working to help existing companies to commence exporting and to achieve their global ambition,” he added.