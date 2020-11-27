EI Showcases Technology Big Ideas

27 Nov 2020 | 11.36 am

Twelve emerging investor-ready startups have been showcased at Enterprise Ireland’s Big Ideas 2020, which highlights innovation from higher education institutes.

Coming out of the pack with the ‘One to Watch Award’ was Galenband, a NUI Galway spin-out that has created an unobtrusive wrist-worn device that records heart activity continuously for up to 90 days, offering reliable detection of heart rhythm abnormalities, promoted by Eddie McDaid.

Other innovations include a wearable sensor to manage vertigo and dizziness, a sperm sorting technology to revolutionise fertility care, technology that combines psychology and Artificial Intelligence to empower people to be their best selves at work, and more medtech devices.

EI executive director Stephen Creaner (pictured) stated: “The Big Ideas event offers an exciting snapshot of the future, showcasing investor-ready startups with disruptive technologies that will change our world for the better, as well as providing opportunities for keen investors.

“The 12 individuals promoting their innovations today are demonstrating the results of deep research and the hard work of commercially-focused researchers, combined with significant investment from the state. These are the businesses of the future and they stem from a vibrant and collaborative commercialisation ecosystem which will help drive the future of the Irish economy.”

The other 11 startups highlighted at the event were:

AthenaCX, a rapid, no-code, adaptive, multi-channel experience sampling platform, developed by Prof Tomas Ward´s team at DCU, with product guidance from promoter Willie Muehlhausen.

Biologit is an AI-based research tool for drug safety professionals that finds important and relevant medical articles, developed by a team at TCD’s ADAPT research centre, led by promoter Nicole Baker.

BioPixS, a UCC spin-out, develops optical phantoms that simulate human organs and will help reduce the exploitation of animals in pre-clinical trials, promoter Sanathana Konugolu-Venkata-Sekar.

BioSimulytics combines computational chemistry, quantum physics, high-performance computing and AI to empower smarter, faster and more cost-effective drug development. It’s a UCD spin-out promoted by Peter Doyle.

Inclusio, from a DCU team of three, combines technology, psychology and AI to inform, inspire and empower people to be their best selves at work. Promoter Sandra Healy.

Lifelet Medical makes sustainable heart valve ‘leaflets’ for patients with heart valve disease, aiming for a solution that lasts a lifetime. Promoted by Elle Sander, it emerged from NUIG’s Lambe Institute.

NeoMimix sorts sperm, using new technology to improve outcomes and make fertility care more available to the one in six couples requiring fertility treatment. It’s a University of Limerick spin-out promoted by Sean Fair.

Nua Surgical’s surgical retractor will make caesarean delivery safer and enhance patient recovery. Another NUI Galway entity promoted by Barry McCann.

Stokes Microfluidics, another spin-out from UL, has a solution to the inability of current microfluidic technologies to meet the advanced technical requirements of the pharmaceutical, biomedical and aerospace industries. Promoter: Eric Dalton.

SymPhysis Medical has developed a home-based medical device which will help late stage cancer patients suffering from breathlessness due to fluid build-up around the lung. Also NUIG and promoted by Tim Jones.

Vertigenius combines a unique wearable sensor with an app to help treat dizziness, vertigo and imbalance, is a TCD neurology spin-out and is promoted by Dara Meldrum.

Pix: Maxwells