11 Dec 2017 | 12.10 pm

Enterprise Ireland has announced the funding recipients in the first round of its new €60m Regional Enterprise Development Fund.

Twenty-one successful applicants around the country secured up to €30.5m for their projects in the first competitive call. Over €14m has been approved for projects in the southern region, over €11m for projects in the eastern and midlands region and over €5m has been approved for the northern and western region, subject to grant conditions.

The funding is provided by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, through Enterprise Ireland. Under a competitive call process, Enterprise Ireland sought applications for funding under four streams with varying investment levels:

Stream 1. Major Change Projects — €2m up to €5m per project;

Stream 2. Regionally Significant Projects — €250,000 up to €2m per project;

Stream 3. Local & Community Enterprise Development Projects — €50,000 up to €250,000 per project;

Stream 4. Industry Clusters — €50,000 up to €250,000 per project.

Of the 21 successful applicants being offered funding, 14 are being funded in Streams 1 and 2, and seven in Streams 3 and 4. The balance of the €60m fund will be made available in the second call, which will open for applications in March 2018.

Julie Sinnamon, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, said that the fund was launched at the end of May and attracted very strong interest. “The winners were selected through a stringent evaluation process based on criteria that included impacts and value for money, collaboration and participation, viability and sustainability, building regional strengths and significance for innovation,” she explained.

“The second call opens in March 2018 and we expect to see a similar level of interest from new applicants, as well as applications from some first-round applicants who may wish to reapply. We look forward to supporting more regionally-based projects as they support business growth through this exciting, regionally-focused initiative.”

Photo: Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys (left), with Julie Sinnamon and Barry Kennedy, CEO of Irish Manufacturing Research, one of the funding recipients (Pic Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography)