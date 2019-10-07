EI Launches Eurozone Export Programme

07 Oct 2019 | 11.47 am

Enterprise Ireland has launched a new initiative designed to help Irish companies expand into Eurozone markets.

The Enter the Eurozone programme kicked off in Dublin this week with 20 businesses taking part. The programme takes place over four months.

Delivered in partnership with the European School of Management and Technology (ESMT), Berlin, the five-phase programme will give each company access to key industry experts who will act as business advisors, led by Galway-based IMS Marketing, which will support each company to build a European market entry plan.

EI took applications for the first outing of the programme up to the deadline of September 6 last. The five phases of the programme will see participants visit Dublin, Berlin and Paris, learning about market entry plans, preparation and execution.

Participants on the programme pay a subsidised fee of €1,280 plus VAT, as well as covering their own transport and accommodation costs.

Enterprise Ireland is currently taking expressions of interest for the next programme, which will be delivered in Q1 2020.

Caption: Enterprise Ireland’s Keelin Fagan (left), Julie Sinnamon and Anne Lanigan (right)