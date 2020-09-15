Malone Farm Machinery Wins Innovation Award

15 Sep 2020 | 11.18 am

Mayo agri-tech company Malone Farm Machinery took top prize in Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena Awards, which were announced today.

The company clinched the top prize for its winning entry The Malone Express, a 16-bale trailer that is more efficient and easier to manoeuvre than rival machines on the market.

Founded by Mike Malone in 1999, Malone Farm Machinery exports a range of agri equipment to several countries worldwide. The business had net worth of €2.5m in 2018 and currently employs c.30 people.

The best overall startup award went to Shane Kiernan from AI and robotics company Iamus Technologies. Based in NovaUCD, Iamus is collaborating with a poultry processor that is using its technology to gather data from birds.

Iamus Technologies has raised c.€1m since it was founded in 2018. Backers include Enterprise Ireland and Vincent and Justin Carton (€800,000), the brothers who sold Manor Farm in 2017.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the EI Innovation Arena Awards were held online for the first time in the competition’s 10-year history. The competition partners with the National Ploughing Championships, which were also cancelled this year.

More than 60 entries were received for this year’s competition, with the top 30 selected for virtual pitching.

The overall and best startup award winners will receive €5,000 each. There were 12 award category winners, including:

Agricultural Engineering Award (Established Company) and Overall Innovation Arena Winner: Micheal Malone, Malone Farm Machinery

Alfie Cox Best Start-Up Award: Shane Kiernan, Iamus Technologies

Agricultural Engingeering (Start-Up Company) and IFAC Best New Comer Award – Micheal McInerney, StrongBó Agritech

Sustainable Agriculture – Alvan Hunt, Hexafly

Young Innovator: Alanna McCabe (14 yrs), Fence DeFence

Farm Safety (Established Company): Peter McMahon, Dromone Engineering Ltd

Micro Engineering Award: William Pius McCloat, SUIP Manufacturing Company Ltd,

On Farm Innovation: Peter O’Sullivan, Bullseye Engineering

Farm Software Award: Pierce Dargan, Equine MediRecord

Farm Safety Start Up Company: Philip Dickson, Dickson Agri Solutions

Photo: Hexafly CEO Alvan Hunt (left), pictured with minister Damien English (front), Enterprise Ireland’s Mark Christal and National Ploughing Association MD Anna May McHugh (Credit: Maxwells)