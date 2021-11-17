EI Funding For Home Buying Platform

17 Nov 2021 | 09.44 am

Property technology company Lintil is to receive a further €250,000 from Enterprise Ireland as it speeds up entry to the British home buying market.

The free online platform guides home-buyers through the home buying journey and introduces them to service providers they may need.

Lintil was launched in July 2021, having set up partnership agreements with FBD and Daft.ie. The company says its funding, from EI’s High Potential Startup programme, came after it had guided over 5,000 Irish home buyers through the purchase process.

The platform’s virtual assistant “enables prospective buyers to book the best value house hunting services, including mortgage brokers, solicitors, insurance companies, property surveyors and many more,” according to Lintil.

Chief executive Emmet Creighton (pictured) stated: “Our concept is based around the entire digitisation of the property purchasing process, making it easier for home buyers to secure and purchase the property of their dreams.

“This funding marks a significant milestone for Lintil, as we continue our journey to make the home buying process easier for all.”

The Dublin venture employs eight people.