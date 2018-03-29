29 Mar 2018 | 09.44 am

Enterprise Ireland’s Competitive Start Fund (CSF) for recent graduates will open for applications on Tuesday, April 10. The €500,000 fund will provide up to €50,000 in equity funding for up to 10 successful applicants. The fund closes to applications at 3pm on Tuesday, 24 April 2018.

According to EI, the purpose of the fund is to accelerate the growth of startup companies that have the capability to succeed in global markets. The graduate entrepreneurship call is to encourage entrepreneurship among graduates.

Applications from final-year students and graduates with a third-level qualification within the last three years are invited.

In addition to written online applications, companies will be asked to prepare an online video pitch. Full details on the Competitive Start Fund for graduate entrepreneurs, including the application form and eligibility criteria, can be accessed on the Enterprise Ireland website.

In partnership with Enterprise Ireland, Dublin BIC will be hosting a free-to-attend CSF application support day on April 17. Prospective applicants for the CSF for graduate entrepreneurship can register here.

Photo: Minister Heather Humphreys (left), Niall Harty, Harty Nutrition, and Sarita Johnston, Enterprise Ireland. (Pic: Karl Hussey/Fennell Photography)