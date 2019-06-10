EI Conference Highlights AsiaPac Opportunities

10 Jun 2019 | 12.03 pm

Enterprise Ireland will this week bring together 150 business leaders from the Asia Pacific region and 200 Irish companies for its Ambition Asia Pacific Conference.

The EI conference, which takes place in the Aviva Stadium on June 13, aims to generate increased exports from Irish companies to the Asia Pacific region.

Tom Cusack, EI’s regional director for the Asia Pacific region, said that the region’s size, economic growth rates and increasing accessibility present significant opportunities for Irish exporters.

“Over 600 Enterprise Ireland companies are currently exporting to the regions, with exports of over €2bn,” Cusack added. “A third of all our clients are focused on expanding into this market.”

Keynote speakers at the event will include Brian Mehigan, chief strategy officer with Kerry Group, and Felimy Green, former chief digital and client experience officer (Asia and EMEA) at Citi.

The conference will include structured workshops and meetings with the Asia Pac buyers and Enterprise Ireland’s market experts. Representatives from each of EI’s eight offices across the AsiaPac region will be available at the event to advise on export strategies.

Tickets for Thursday’s cost €200 plus VAT.