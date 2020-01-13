EgyptAir Launching Dublin-Cairo Service

13 Jan 2020 | 10.51 am

EgyptAir is to launch a new year-round direct Dublin-Cairo service commencing on June 5 this year.

The new route will operate four times per week and will be Ireland’s first scheduled air service to Egypt. It will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays with an Airbus A320NEO aircraft. The 142-seat configuration will have 16 seats in business and 126 in economy.

“We’re very pleased to welcome EgyptAir to Ireland and to add Cairo to Dublin Airport’s extensive route network,” said Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison. “We will be working closely with EgyptAir to promote this new route, which will be welcomed by both business and leisure travellers.”

EgyptAir chairman and CEO captain Ahmed Adel said he was delighted that EgyptAir would have four weekly flights linking the capital cities of Egypt and Ireland.

With a metropolitan area population of 20 million, Cairo is the largest city in the Arab world. The market for air travel between Dublin and Cairo is also increasing, with an estimated 14,000 passengers travelling between the two cities last year.

EgyptAir also has an extensive route network from its hub in Cairo to onward destinations in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.