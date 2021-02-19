Effie Awards Replace ADFX Adland Compeition

19 Feb 2021 | 04.15 pm

The Institute Of Advertising Practitioners In Ireland was all set to hold the very first Effie Awards in 2020, and then the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Now IAPI is relaunching the Effies. Around 300 marketers and agency folk tuned in to a livestream broadcast this week billed as a refresher ‘How To Win An Effie’, with a range of speakers drawn from previous judges in the Euro Effies who will act as judges for the Irish awards.

The Irish Effies will replace the representative body’s ADFX event, drawing on a 50-year-old tradition in the global Effies.

IAPI president Shenda Loughnane said: “The Effies are part of IAPI’s strategy to position Ireland on the global stage as a centre of commercial creativity and communications.

“I would encourage all of you to enter Effies and to showcase your incredible work over the past few years as these awards represent the pinnacle of achievement in our industry. Over 50 years old, Effie Awards celebrate brilliant creativity, strategic planning and media thinking and of course, have set the global benchmark for great advertising effectiveness.”

To demonstrate what ‘good’ looks like, all the speakers on the online seminar chose favourite case studies from previous winners. According to IAPI’s Charley Stoney (pictured) all of them can be seen on the recording of the event, including the ‘Freedom of the Press’ campaign from newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, the virtual billboard campaign from the French Road Safety Authority, and a Hallmark campaign for Mother’s Day.

The combined live and virtual awards event will take place next September, and the key dates are:

March 1: Entries open

April 23: First entry deadline

May 21: Second entry deadline

June 18: Third entry deadline

July: First round of judging

August: Second judging round

September 23: Effie Awards Ireland Gala

There’s an entry kit here or contact katherine@iapi.com.