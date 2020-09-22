Edwards To Create 150 Jobs In Dublin

22 Sep 2020 | 11.06 am

Edwards, a vacuum engineering company and part of the Atlas Copco Group, is to open a service technology centre in Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin, creating up to 120 jobs.

Founded in the UK in 1919, Edwards was acquired by Atlas Copco in 2013. The business specialises in supplying vacuum and abatement services and solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

According to the company, the IDA Ireland-backed development of the 4,000 sq. m. centre in Dublin represents an investment of $7.5m. The facility will utilise advanced automation and data solutions to disassemble, clean, inspect, repair, replace and reassemble vacuum pumps and abatement equipment. The facility will include warehousing facilities, factory areas, meeting rooms, and a dedicated training centre.

“Our new Dublin site will become a flagship facility in our global network, utilising advanced automation and data analysis to support the safe, productive and environmentally sustainable manufacturing of semiconductors in Ireland and across Europe,” said Troy Metcalf, president of Edwards Semiconductor Service.

Edwards will begin recruitment shortly for its Dublin facility, with technology, engineering and support roles to be filled.

Edwards employs c.6,000 people worldwide. Parent Atlas Copco Group is a Sweden-headquartered provider of industrial productivity solutions.