Education Dynamo Backing Singing Competition

14 Feb 2018 | 06.57 pm

Diarmuid Hegarty, owner of the Griffith College and Institute of Education private tuition businesses, is putting his shoulder to the wheel once again to organise the Veronica Dunne International Singing Competition.

Ireland’s premier vocal event, which takes place every three years, was inaugurated in 1995 to honour the lifetime’s work of Dr Veronica Dunne, Ireland’s Grande Dame of singing, who continues to teach and inspire successive generations.

Past winners have included singers who have gone on to become major international stars, hailing from South Africa, Egypt, the US, Japan and Ireland.

They include Nadine Sierra, currently appearing at the Metropolitan Opera New York, Tara Erraught, currently singing in a Romeo and Juliette production in Barcelona, and BBC New Generation Artist Fatma Said.

The competition will hold auditions in London, Paris, Munich, Milan and New York in the coming months. The Irish leg of the competition takes place in the National Concert Hall in January 2019 with the final due to be broadcast live on RTE.

The competition, whose patron is President Higgins, falls under the auspices of the Friends of the Vocal Arts. Chairman Diarmuid Hegarty commented: “St Valentine’s night is a particularly appropriate date to celebrate Ronnie’s competition, given that we are nothing without love, passion and inspiration.”

• Interested corporate sponsors of this prestige event can contact Prof. Hegarty through Griffith College.

Photo: Prof. Diarmuid Hegarty (right) with Veronica Dunne (left) and arts minister Josepha Madigan. (Pic: Lensmen Photography)