07 Nov 2017 | 12.19 pm

Zeeko, an Irish startup in the edtech space that is based in NovaUCD, has secured €100,000 in funding through the Horizon 2020 SME Innovation Associate Programme.

The startup was founded in 2013 by Joe Kenny and has Enterprise Ireland among its backers. It organises seminars and workshops for children, parents and teachers, teaching them how to be safe online and how to use tech devices in a healthy way.

Zeeko’s principals are planning to use the €100,000 cash injection to launch a new research project, initially involving schoolchildren in Ireland, to evaluate the side effects of virtual reality technology on children’s health.

The research project will be led by Dr Marina Everri, a social psychologist who was recently appointed as head of research at Zeeko. She joins the startup from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

“Very little is known about the impact of VR on body, cognition and social relations, especially during a child’s development,” Dr Everri said.

Joe Kenny (CEO) explained that the plan is to complete this research project in Ireland by September 2018, before expanding it to the UK, Italy and other European countries.

“The aim of the project is to identify side effects of VR technology and to create an innovative solution to any nascent problems identified with VR. This compliments our plan to develop a new educational platform to support children’s critical thinking and discovery of solutions to risky online situations.”

Photo: Dr Marina Everri and Cian Sheehy (Pic: Nick Bradshaw, Fotonic)