08 Feb 2018 | 10.37 am

The Irish public’s trust in businesses is among the lowest in 28 countries assessed by Edelman, according to the firm’s Trust Barometer Global Report for 2018.

Just 40% of Irish people trust businesses, with only two regions – South Korea and Hong Kong – expressing lower trust in corporate entities. Ireland was also one of 11 countries in Edelman’s annual report to record a decline in its trust in business, down 1% between 2017 and 2018.

The highest Irish trust level in businesses, as recorded by Edelman, was 43%, based on a 2016 survey. This dropped to 41% in 2017.

However, the 2018 survey found that in Ireland, 66% of respondents indicated trust their employer, up six percentage points compared with the 2016 barometer results.

Edelman’s Trust Barometer is based on online surveys completed by more than 33,000 respondents in 28 countries in late 2017.

The most trusted business sectors globally were technology (75%), education (70%) and professional services. The least trusted were financial services (54%), consumer packaged goods (60%) and the automotive (62%) industries.

Other findings showed that the only 35% of the Irish public expressed trust in government, although this was a three percentage point improvement on the 2017 barometer. Irish trust levels in the media were also poor, with only 33% expressing trust.

Photo: Joe Carmody, Edelman Ireland, and Josephine Feehily, the Policing Authority (Pic: Naoise Culhane)