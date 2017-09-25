Business Sentiment Takes A Knock

25 Sep 2017 | 05.06 pm

Bank of Ireland’s Economic Pulse, which monitors 2,000 businesses, fell 3.1 points to 88.7 in September and was 1.6 lower than a year earlier.

Firms downgraded their assessment of the current jobs situation and were generally more subdued about near-term prospects for business activity and hiring.

Bank economist Dr Loretta O’Sullivan (pictured) commented: “The UK’s decision to leave the EU continues to be a concern, with the majority of businesses – led by those in Connacht/Ulster – expecting it to have a negative impact on the local economy in their region over the next 12 months.”

The Consumer Pulse also lost traction, down 3.7 on August’s high. Households scaled back their assessment of both the economy and their own financial situation, with 36% considering it a good time to purchase big ticket items such as furniture and electrical goods (40% last month).

The Housing Pulse rose a point to 117, up 11.9 on a year ago. With demand continuing to outstrip supply, house price and rent expectations continued positive again. Reflecting the difficulties for staff arising from this trend, one in three firms in Connacht/Ulster and almost half in Dublin, Leinster and Munster rate the housing infrastructure in their region as inadequate.

Telecommunications also scored particularly poorly in Connacht/Ulster, with half considering it to be inadequate. This compares with just a third of businesses in the rest of Leinster and Munster, whereas the bulk of Dublin businesses rate it as adequate or above.

O’Sullivan added: “The rebound in consumer confidence has lost some steam, with business sentiment also subdued the economic pulse posted its lowest reading of the year to date. This month’s reading was also the weakest since last November, when the outcome of the US election, coming on top of the Brexit vote, rattled households and firms.

“Some nervousness in the run up to the Budget may have been at play this month, while things are still up in the air with Brexit. We will have to wait and see what measures the government rolls out on Budget day. In the meantime, the solid economic and labour market performance in the second quarter is encouraging.”