eCommerce Summit Returns To Tralee

26 Feb 2020 | 11.34 am

The eCommerce Summit 2020 will be sponsored by internet service provider and web host Blacknight when it returns to Tralee, Co Kerry, on September 30 and October 1 this year.

It will be the second year of the event, which was founded by Vinny O’Brien. Up to 30 speakers will host talks and workshops over the two days, and those already confirmed include head of movies at BAFTA and one of the founding directors of Gymshark and the Hut Group.

Blacknight chief executive Michele Neylon said: “We took a strategic decision a few years ago to focus more of our sponsorship and promotional effort on smaller and more regional events like the eCommerce Summit, and we haven’t been disappointed.

“The companies we encountered in Tralee are a lot like ourselves: driven, innovative and committed to customer satisfaction as their engine of growth. We’re delighted to sponsor the summit again this year.”

Summit founder O’Brien is director of e-Commerce at www.cruaoutdoors.com and an advisor to many businesses, and says he started the event to address demand from Irish businesses, especially in regions outside Dublin.

More than 100 business people and marketing professionals attended the first summit last year, coming from all over the country and with substantial representation from rural areas. O’Brien said that choosing the Rose Hotel in Tralee gave it a distinctly different character from Dublin-based events.

Said O’Brien: “We found that Tralee is an ideal location for this type of event. There’s no shortage of innovation and expertise in Kerry, with an IT transitioning to university status this year that will be the bedrock for future talent development. Kerry has so much to offer as a place to live and work, and as a conference venue it’s simply superb.”

Tickets are already on sale via the summit website here.