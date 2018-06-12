12 Jun 2018 | 09.59 am

UK tech firm eBECs has announced plans to create 100 tech jobs in Ireland. The firm set up operations in Ireland in 2016 and specialises in delivering Microsoft business applications. The IDA-Ireland-backed company said that the new jobs will involve Microsoft Certified Professionals (MCPs), as well as individuals from its graduate and return-to-work programme.

The ‘returnship’ programme operated by eBECs aims to facilitate those who possess good business skills but have been unemployed for at least 18 months. The company operates a work-from-home model, so staff can be based anywhere in the country.

Founded in 1999, eBECs is headquartered in Chesterfield in the UK. According to its 2017 CRO filings, eBECs’ Irish operation had two staff on its payroll.

Separately, sports tech company Stats officially opened its new offices on Henry Street in Limerick. The company announced late last year that it was seeking permanent office space in the city and planned to hire 30 full-time staff before the end of 2018, as well as 100 part-time employees.

The US firm focuses on providing sports intelligence data. This is provided via video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking and other digitally-enabled solutions. Clients include television broadcasters, sports leagues and teams, as well as B2B and B2C brands.

Stats said that it now plans to employ more than 150 full- and part-time staff in its new Limerick regional office by 2020. Around 70 people are currently employed by Stats in Limerick.