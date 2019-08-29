eBay Roadshows To Recruit Remote Workers

29 Aug 2019 | 10.28 am

eBay is looking for new employees to work from home as customer service agents and has partnered with IDA Ireland to present recruiting roadshows in Cavan and Sligo next month to explain how the eBay@Home programme works.

At the eBay@Home roadshows in the north-east and north-west regions of the country, anyone who is interested can find out more about working remotely for eBay.

The basic salary for each position is €28,500, with quarterly bonuses for reaching key targets, health care, educational assistance, pension, life assurance, sabbatical leave, and employee discounts.

Site leader Hazel Mitchell explained: “We are inviting anyone in either region who is interested in working for an innovative market leader like eBay to come and join us at the roadshow and explore the exciting opportunities that await. Given the advances in technology, location should not restrict career opportunities. Our eBay@Home programme launched in Ireland in 2017 and now has over a hundred team-mates located nationwide.”

The north-east region roadshow will take place on Wednesday September 4 in the Cavan Digital Hub in Cavan town , with the north-west region roadshow following on September 5 at the Building Block in Sligo.

IDA head of regional development Denis Curran added: “Many of our FDI client base are implementing new and innovative approaches to scaling their operations by accessing talent and skills across all of Ireland’s regions. Remote working initiatives increase the talent pool for client companies while creating career opportunities for people living in the regions.

“We are delighted to be partnering with eBay on their @Home working programme. eBay has created over 100 jobs throughout Ireland’s regions via the programme and we wish eBay every success for their next phase of recruitment.”

Tickets for the Cavan roadshow are available from Eventbrite here, with tickets for the Sligo event here. Interested candidates unable to attend one of the the roadshows can make an online application at eBay’s career site.