Eaton Square Consultancy Merges With BDO

24 Apr 2018 | 07.30 am

BDO Ireland has launched a new consulting business following the merger of its existing management consulting business with boutique consulting firm Eaton Square.

BDO hopes to create up to 100 new management consultant jobs and deliver 30% year on year growth for the next three years, and to achieve a target of €20m in annual revenues.

Following the merger, the combined BDO Eaton Square team will have 45 consultants. The company says the new unit will serve clients locally and globally with a partner-led service and “an entrepreneurial state of mind that is materially different from the standard management consulting offering”.

Eaton Square was established in 2012 by Aidan McHugh and David O’Connor. The firm was “built on the foundations of structural and strategic thinking and delivers entrepreneurial and agile solutions for clients,” the founders say.

BDO managing partner Michael Costello (pictured) commented: “Our motive in merging our existing consulting business with Eaton Square is to create a powerful new force in management consulting, a force that is partner led and client focused. The combined consulting teams from BDO and Eaton Square, operating as BDO Eaton Square, will do just that that with further expansion plans already under way.

“Eaton Square’s entrepreneurial approach to consulting will work really well with our consultancy team and is a natural fit with BDO’s focus on entrepreneurial businesses in Ireland.”

Aidan McHugh, co-founder of Eaton Square added: “When we established Eaton Square to offer an alternative to other consulting firms in the market, we had one goal in mind: revolutionise and disrupt the sector in a way that clients wanted.

“Joining forces now with BDO will further our growth by widening and deepening the expertise we offer to clients. Our ambition now, as BDO Eaton Square, is to become Ireland’s leading team of management consultants and advisers.”