27 Nov 2017 | 11.26 am

East Coast Bakehouse has won €80,000 worth of advertising services for itself, after coming out tops in the Love Irish Food Brand Development Awards.

The competition was organised by Love Irish Food and Exterion Media. East Coast Bakehouse will now receive €70,000 worth of out-of-home advertising space from Exterion Media and an additional €10,000 creative bursary towards the campaign by advertising agency OwensDDB.

The campaign will appear nationally for two weeks across Exterion Media’s PurchasePoints retail portfolio and across its digital out-of-home retail network. The prize also includes print production and digital animation.

East Coast Bakehouse, which is based in Drogheda and employs 45 people, produces a range of biscuits and cookies. Alison Cowzer, co-founder of East Coast Bakehouse, said that the award will allow the business to reach a broader audience.

“This award will also assist us in achieving our aim of encouraging consumers to choose Irish. Each year 99% of biscuits consumed in Ireland are imported, mainly from the UK, so encouraging people to buy Irish is a key objective for us,” she added.

Kieran Rumley, executive director of Love Irish Food, said that the brand development award provides the winner with a platform to heighten an awareness of their brand.

“Throughout the process of selecting a winner for this award we saw huge dedication from all of the shortlisted candidates, including Pro U Yogurt and Margaret’s Clonarn Clover eggs.”

Love Irish Food is an initiative founded in 2009 by a number of Irish brands as a vehicle to promote the indigenous food and drinks industry.

Photo: Antoinette O’Callaghan (left), Exterion Media; Kieran Rumley and Alison Cowzer (Pic Colm Mahady/Fennell Photography)