04 Dec 2017 | 02.24 pm

Eason has opened a new children’s book department in its O’Connell Street store. The new department has an events space for author signings and a sizeable collection of school books.

Located on the lower ground floor, investment in the new children’s department came to €580,000. In all, Eason has spent €3.5m developing its O’Connell Street outlet.

Liam Hanly, Eason managing director, said the revamped children’s book department is the third phase of renovation work in the store. “The expansion is also in response to the huge increase in reading among young readers, which is something Eason have always encouraged and championed both in-store and across our literacy programmes, such as the Eason Spelling Bee. We look forward to investing further in our estate next year.”

Work on the new department began in June 2017 and took nine weeks to complete. American author Jeff Kinney (pictured) was in Eason in O’Connell Street recently to officially open the new department and sign copies of his new Diary of a Wimpy Kid novel, The Getaway.

Brendan Corbett, group head of marketing with Eason, said that it was thrilling to have Kinney officially open the new children’s book department. “Jeff is an icon amongst young readers and has been a friend of Eason’s for over ten years. It’s fitting that such a massively talented and popular author opens such an amazing children’s book store.”

Pic by Julien Behal