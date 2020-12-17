Earth’s Edge Pivots From Tibet To Kerry

17 Dec 2020 | 11.18 am

Adventure travel company Earth’s Edge saw 90% of its revenue disappear due to Covid-19 travel restrictions but also saw an opportunity to pivot to domestic destinations.

Now it’s offering eight days of trekking in mountainous Kerry, with six hikes taking in Mount Brandon, Purple Mountain and Carrauntoohill, to run from April 3 to 10, 2021, priced at €1,579, payable in instalments.

Earth’s Edge specialises in expeditions all over the world, to destinations like Everest Base Camp, Kilimanjaro and Machu Picchu. But in a year that saw international travel disappear, owner James McManus decided to launch its first domestic trip after existing clients kept asking him if he knew any good hikes in Ireland.

“Many of our clients who have climbed Kilimanjaro or been to Everest Base Camp haven’t done a huge amount of hiking in Ireland,” said McManus. “They started asking for recommendations on good hikes at home, so the concept for this trip was born.

“When we looked at what was on offer in Ireland we saw there was a big gap in the market and we were able to design something totally unique and amazing. There are no trips like this available in Ireland.

“Kerry was the obvious choice, as it has the best hiking in the country. The six hikes we have picked are amazing. While we do climb Ireland’s highest peak, most of the other hikes are ones people will not have done before.”

The trip includes:

Eight days, seven nights, six days of guided hiking, led by expert expedition leaders

Tented accommodation between three different campsites

Breakfast and lunch daily

Instruction in map-reading

Opportunity to explore and enjoy Kerry towns and restaurants

Sea swimming, trad sessions, incredible food and adventure

And a final night of luxury in the Brehon Hotel.

McManus said that at the end of the week the participants will have clocked up 85 kilometres, more than 5,000 metres of elevation, and “will have made some damn good friends along the way”.

Full details and booking, with a €199 deposit, can be found here.