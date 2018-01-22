€70m SEAI Spend On Home Energy Upgrades

22 Jan 2018 | 08.43 am

The government has provided just €105m in funding for energy efficiency and renewable energy via the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) in 2017, according to the organisation’s report for last year.

The SEAI reported that €70m was spent on home and community energy upgrades, and 40% of these involved vulnerable homes in or at risk of energy poverty.

The Authority said that 2017 also saw growth in the community energy movement, with SEAI’s sustainable energy community network more than doubling to 137 member organisations.

SEAI also delivered a number of new pilot schemes in 2017. These included a lighting grant for SMEs, a grant for high efficiency dairy farm equipment and the start of a multiyear retrofit pilot for buildings. This particular pilot, with an initial focus on the residential sector, will investigate the technical, financial and consumer choice challenges of deep retrofit, to allow the evolution of approaches towards a large-scale deep retrofit across Ireland.

Chief executive Jim Gannon (pictured) commented: “2017 was a very significant year for SEAI in many ways as we grew our resources and capacity and re-focused our remit. This allowed us to fully deliver our budget commitments, and positions us to implement expanding government policy objectives.

“We are particularly pleased with what we have achieved through close collaboration with other state organisations. This included €6m in significant upgrades in public building and schools, delivered through joint initiatives with OPW and the Department of Education and Skills.”