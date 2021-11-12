€70m Grants Announced For Large Food Processors

12 Nov 2021 | 12.57 pm

€70m Grants Announced For Large Food Processors

State aids to help with post-Brexit diversification

12 Nov 2021 | 12.57 pm

Ministers Leo Varadkar and Charlie McConalogue have announced that 22 projects in the meat and dairy sectors will receive grant funding following Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The stated rationale for the the Capital Investment Scheme for the Processing and Marketing of Agricultural Products is to assist food producers in diversify to new markets and customers,  according to Varadkar.

The fund is being administered by Enterprise Ireland.

This €70m grants allocation is part of the €100m scheme announced in December 2020. A further call under the scheme is expected later.

According to Varadkar: “This €70m funding will go directly to food producers and processors in the meat and dairy sectors to help them diversify and win new customers post-Brexit. It will also help them prepare for a low carbon future, given our commitments on climate. 

“Brexit caused huge uncertainty for the sector and is a warning of the dangers of becoming over-reliant on a certain market. Similarly the need to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining production levels is another challenge facing our food producers.”

Minister McConalogue added: “New product development and market diversification go hand-in-hand. The €70m investment will increase sales of higher value-add products in the global marketplace, maintaining our position as the sustainable food capital of the world.”

Enterprise Ireland chief executive Leo Clancy commented: “The funding is supporting strategic projects in making investments of €266m across regional and rural Ireland. Our agri-food sector has to focus increasingly on sustainability, competitiveness and innovation to grow existing and new markets.”

Photo: Ministers Leo Varadkar (left) and Charlie McConalogue. (Pic: RollingNews.ie)

STATE AID RECIPIENTS

Company Location Project Description State Aid
Dairygold Co-Operative Society Mallow, Co Cork Capital Investment to Support Product and Market diversification 4,743,680
Dawn Meats Ireland Ballyhaunis Co. Mayo and Kilbeggan Co. Westmeath Capital enhancements to both facilities 1,601,700
Dawn Meats Ireland Charleville, Co Cork,  and Rathdowney, Co Laois. Capital enhancements to both facilities 4,366,495
Dawn Meats Ireland Grannagh, Waterford and Carroll’s Cross, Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford Capital enhancements to both facilities 4,031,805
Glanbia Ireland Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny Capital investment to support market diversification strategy 2,700,000
Slaney Foods Bunclody, Co. Wexford Capital investment to support market diversification strategy 1,988,519
Tipperary Co Operative Creamery Tipperary Town, Co. Tipperary Ingredients Processing System 596,377
Glanbia Ireland Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. Capital investment to support diversification of product base 1,404,250
Kepak Watergrasshill, Co. Cork Capital investment to support market diversification strategy 3,119,188
McCarren Meats Drumavanagh, Co. Cavan Capital investment to support market diversification strategy 3,995,964
Glenisk Tullamore, Co. Offaly Decarbonisation strategy 491,310
Kepak Ballybay, Co. Monaghan Capital investment to support market diversification strategy 916,919
Kepak Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath Capital investment to support market diversification strategy 1,967,929
Silver Hill Foods Emyvale, Co. Monaghan Capital investment to support market diversification strategy 5,000,000
Henry Denny & Sons Charleville, Co. Cork Capital investment to support market diversification strategy at Charleville facility 5,000,000
Donegal Meat Processors Carrigans, Co. Donegal. Capital investment to support market diversification strategy 2,422,690
Liffey Meats Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan. Capital investment to support product and market diversification 4,980,000
T O’Regan & Sons Clonakilty, Co. Cork Capital investment to support market diversification strategy 5,000,000
Kerrygold Butter Packing Mitchelstown Co. Cork Capital investment to support market diversification strategy 4,972,208
Bandon Vale Cheese Bandon, Co. Cork Capital investment in Bandon facility 5,000,000
Moyvalley Meats Broadford, Co. Kildare. Capital investment to support product and market diversification 749,416
Dawn Farm Foods Naas, Co. Kildare. Capital investment to support product and market diversification 4,951,550

Read next:

Managing Energy Risk In Volatile Markets

Expert counsel from David Grainger in Bord Gais Energy

How Sean FitzPatrick Lost His Fortune

Former Anglo Irish Bank boss dies aged 73

Comments are closed.