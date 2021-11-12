12 Nov 2021 | 12.57 pm
€70m Grants Announced For Large Food Processors
State aids to help with post-Brexit diversification
Ministers Leo Varadkar and Charlie McConalogue have announced that 22 projects in the meat and dairy sectors will receive grant funding following Britain’s exit from the European Union.
The stated rationale for the the Capital Investment Scheme for the Processing and Marketing of Agricultural Products is to assist food producers in diversify to new markets and customers, according to Varadkar.
The fund is being administered by Enterprise Ireland.
This €70m grants allocation is part of the €100m scheme announced in December 2020. A further call under the scheme is expected later.
According to Varadkar: “This €70m funding will go directly to food producers and processors in the meat and dairy sectors to help them diversify and win new customers post-Brexit. It will also help them prepare for a low carbon future, given our commitments on climate.
“Brexit caused huge uncertainty for the sector and is a warning of the dangers of becoming over-reliant on a certain market. Similarly the need to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining production levels is another challenge facing our food producers.”
Minister McConalogue added: “New product development and market diversification go hand-in-hand. The €70m investment will increase sales of higher value-add products in the global marketplace, maintaining our position as the sustainable food capital of the world.”
Enterprise Ireland chief executive Leo Clancy commented: “The funding is supporting strategic projects in making investments of €266m across regional and rural Ireland. Our agri-food sector has to focus increasingly on sustainability, competitiveness and innovation to grow existing and new markets.”
Photo: Ministers Leo Varadkar (left) and Charlie McConalogue. (Pic: RollingNews.ie)
STATE AID RECIPIENTS
|Company
|Location
|Project Description
|State Aid
|Dairygold Co-Operative Society
|Mallow, Co Cork
|Capital Investment to Support Product and Market diversification
|4,743,680
|Dawn Meats Ireland
|Ballyhaunis Co. Mayo and Kilbeggan Co. Westmeath
|Capital enhancements to both facilities
|1,601,700
|Dawn Meats Ireland
|Charleville, Co Cork, and Rathdowney, Co Laois.
|Capital enhancements to both facilities
|4,366,495
|Dawn Meats Ireland
|Grannagh, Waterford and Carroll’s Cross, Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford
|Capital enhancements to both facilities
|4,031,805
|Glanbia Ireland
|Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny
|Capital investment to support market diversification strategy
|2,700,000
|Slaney Foods
|Bunclody, Co. Wexford
|Capital investment to support market diversification strategy
|1,988,519
|Tipperary Co Operative Creamery
|Tipperary Town, Co. Tipperary
|Ingredients Processing System
|596,377
|Glanbia Ireland
|Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny.
|Capital investment to support diversification of product base
|1,404,250
|Kepak
|Watergrasshill, Co. Cork
|Capital investment to support market diversification strategy
|3,119,188
|McCarren Meats
|Drumavanagh, Co. Cavan
|Capital investment to support market diversification strategy
|3,995,964
|Glenisk
|Tullamore, Co. Offaly
|Decarbonisation strategy
|491,310
|Kepak
|Ballybay, Co. Monaghan
|Capital investment to support market diversification strategy
|916,919
|Kepak
|Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath
|Capital investment to support market diversification strategy
|1,967,929
|Silver Hill Foods
|Emyvale, Co. Monaghan
|Capital investment to support market diversification strategy
|5,000,000
|Henry Denny & Sons
|Charleville, Co. Cork
|Capital investment to support market diversification strategy at Charleville facility
|5,000,000
|Donegal Meat Processors
|Carrigans, Co. Donegal.
|Capital investment to support market diversification strategy
|2,422,690
|Liffey Meats
|Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan.
|Capital investment to support product and market diversification
|4,980,000
|T O’Regan & Sons
|Clonakilty, Co. Cork
|Capital investment to support market diversification strategy
|5,000,000
|Kerrygold Butter Packing
|Mitchelstown Co. Cork
|Capital investment to support market diversification strategy
|4,972,208
|Bandon Vale Cheese
|Bandon, Co. Cork
|Capital investment in Bandon facility
|5,000,000
|Moyvalley Meats
|Broadford, Co. Kildare.
|Capital investment to support product and market diversification
|749,416
|Dawn Farm Foods
|Naas, Co. Kildare.
|Capital investment to support product and market diversification
|4,951,550