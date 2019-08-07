€6,000 Grants For Brexit Customs Training

07 Aug 2019 | 01.55 pm

The government has introduced an initiative called ‘Clear Customs’ to help businesses trading with or via the UK to prepare for new customs formalities arising from Brexit.

The Clear Customs initiative, developed by Skillnet Ireland, Enterprise Ireland, and the Local Enterprise network, will offer a free training programme to eligible customs agents, customs intermediaries and affected businesses.

Grants of up to €6,000 per trainee will also be available to assist with the costs of recruiting and assigning new staff to undertake training and fill new customs roles.

The number of customs declarations required will increase rapidly due to Brexit, from 1.6 million annually to an estimated 20 million.

The six-week training course will be delivered across the country, while eligible companies can apply for a maximum of ten €6,000 training grants each, for employees who complete the course.

Skillnet Ireland is now seeking expressions of interest. Businesses that wish to develop their customs capacity can find out more here and register for the initiative. Expressions of interest must be made via the Skillnet Ireland website before September 20.

Chief executive Paul Healy (pictured) commented: “At Skillnet Ireland we pride ourselves on our ability to respond quickly and effectively to the skills challenges that business face right across the economy. Clear Customs is a powerful example of what can be achieved through effective collaboration between the state, the business community and training providers.”

Enterprise Ireland chief executive Julie Sinnamon added: “Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise Offices have developed and are delivering a wide range of specific supports in key areas to assist businesses prepare for Brexit.

“Transport and logistics is one of those key areas where companies need to research and examine their supply chains, customs procedures, product certification and licensing processes to ensure they are Brexit ready. This new customs training support scheme we are launching will further assist companies increase their capabilities in this important area whilst also helping to reduce disruption to trade following Brexit.”