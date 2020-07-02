€6.5m Grants Announced For 183 Retailers

02 Jul 2020 | 09.33 am

Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme

Enterprise minister Leo Varadkar has announced the 183 successful applicants approved for funding through the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme.

Under this competitive call, the successful applicants will receive funding ranging from €16,000 to €40,000 to strengthen their online offering. The average grant value is €35,500. Enterprise Ireland said it will be opening a second Call under the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme in the coming weeks.

Enterprise Ireland has selected 183 retailers to share €6.5m in funding, which is targeted at online retailers to strengthen their online offering and enable them to reach a wider customer base.

Funding for the scheme, which received 373 applications, was increased from €2m to €6.5m due to the high level of demand amongst retailers and the high quality of the proposals received.

The scheme helps Irish-owned retailers to strategically enhance their online sales capabilities, so they can be more competitive, sustain jobs and subsequently scale their businesses in international markets.

Varadkar (pictured) commented: “Competition is no longer local. If our businesses want to be competitive today and in the longer term, we need to see more Irish retailers fully embrace the digital opportunity.”

Enterprise Ireland CEO Julie Sinnamon added: “Many of our smaller retailers are selling quality, in-demand products and services that appeal to international customers and they are now taking the opportunity to further invest in their digital presence and to compete on a global basis.

“I would encourage any eligible retail enterprises that have not applied or have not been successful in this call to apply for funding in the next call for applications, details of which will be published shortly.”

Applicant companies for the scheme must be an Irish-owned retail enterprise that had 10 or more employees on or before 29 February 2020 and has the potential to sustain or create jobs, generate growth in online transactions and with an ambition to internationalise their business in future.

The business must also have an existing online presence (e.g. website or social media), and have a retail outlet and derive the majority of revenue from the retail outlet(s).

Photo: Leo Varadkar and Julie Sinnamon with (l-r) Best Menswear’s David Jones, EI’s Stephen Hughes, and Best MD John Smith. (Pix: Maxwells)

Approved Companies under
Company Name County
Brian de Staic Teoranta Kerry
Jack Layden Enterprises Limited Dublin
Corrigan Pharmacy Holdings Limited Dublin
Air-Impact Limited Tipperary
The Belleek Shop (Ennis) Limited Clare
Ryan Equine Limited Tipperary
Ballygarvan Nurseries Limited Cork
Ballybeggan Tiles Limited Westmeath
Carrolls Irish Gifts Unlimited Company Dublin
Arboretum Garden Centre Limited Carlow
McNallys Pharmacy 365 Limited Cavan
Fernhill Garden Centre Limited Westmeath
Baggot Street Wines Limited Dublin
Gym Plus Coffee Limited Dublin
Fishers of Newtownmountkennedy Limited Wicklow
Golden Disc Group Limited Dublin
Dominic Smith Electrical Limited Wexford
Weir & Sons Unlimited Company Dublin
Campbell Tiles Limited Dublin
Cara Pharmacy Unlimited Company Donegal
Compu B Retail Limited Dublin
David Cullen Jewellers Limited Dublin
Sortatron Limited Westmeath
Moriarty (Gap of Dunloe) Industries Limited Kerry
Musicmaker Limited Dublin
Glynn’s (Tuam) Limited Galway
Best Menswear Dublin
Geoghegans Navan Limited Meath
Dublin Best Tile Ltd Waterford
The Outdoor Adventure Store (Liffey Street) Limited Wicklow
Staunton Sports Limited Mayo
The Sweater Shop (Kilkenny) Limited Dublin
Advanced Coating Technology Limited Carlow
Blarney Woollen Mills Limited Cork
DPB Meats Limited Dublin
Dwyers (Drogheda) Limited Louth
Ivy Books Limited Dublin
Petstop Limited Dublin
Shaw & Sons Limited Laois
Fallon & Byrne Limited Dublin
K.B. Retail (Cork) Limited Cork
Callistory Limited Dublin
Cash & Carry Kitchens Limited Cork
Donal, Liam & Siobhan Sheahan (T/A Pharmadirect.ie) Kerry
Edward Donnellan & Company Limited Roscommon
Gibson Farm Services Limited Donegal
The Butler’s Pantry (Holdings) Limited Wicklow
Fauville Limited Kerry
Fresh Opportunities Limited Dublin
Ganly’s Hardware & Heating Limited Roscommon
Home Appliances Unlimited Company Dublin
John McElhinney Unlimited Company Donegal
Stephen Faller (1879) Limited Galway
Inish Health (Muff) Limited Donegal
Logues Limited Galway
Maximus SOS Limited Dublin
Rath-Wood Home and Garden World Limited Wicklow
Seoidín Limited Clare
Torpey Wood Products Limited Clare
Appleby Jewellers Limited Dublin
Esquire Limited Dublin
Malstal Limited Donegal
Petmania Limited Kilkenny
Stakelums Hardware Limited Tipperary
Ann Gillespie Beauty Solutions Limited Sligo
Paraffin Store Limited Kerry
Heavins Hardware Centre Limited Westmeath
Beauty Savers International Limited Dublin
Comsec Protection Systems Limited Dublin
FitzGerald Menswear Limited Waterford
R.A. Kee & Sons Limited Donegal
TC Matthews Carpets Limited Dublin
Walsh Interiors Limited Dublin
BBowes Limited Sligo
Paul Sheeran Jewellers (JohnSonsCourt) Limited Dublin
Tony Kealy Limited Dublin
Archers Street Investments Limited Kilkenny
Carey Tool Hire Limited Cork
Clydaville Investments Limited Kerry
Colgan Distributors Limited Offaly
Iscourt Limited Donegal
Waltons Music Limited Dublin
Amogan Limited Limerick
Graham Shoes Limited Dublin
Horkans Pet World Limited Mayo
McSharrys Pharmacy (Holdings) Limited Galway
Mellmac Pharmacy Fermoy Limited Cork
Shoelink (Ireland) Limited Cork
Total Care Pharmacy Limited Louth
Wembar Company Unlimited Company Dublin
Ardkeen Superstores Limited Waterford
Washglade Unlimited Company Westmeath
Eamon P. Tierney Limited Donegal
Frank McGowan & Co. Limited Dublin
Safara Limited Tipperary
Anthony Nicholas Limited Dublin
Joseph Hanley Limited Galway
Floor Design Limited Dublin
Heels and Wardrobe Limited Wicklow
J.R.G. Investment Company Limited Westmeath
Solus Junction Unlimited Company Galway
Kube LMR Limited Dublin
O’Connors Confectionery (Ennis) Limited Clare
Teeling Pharmacies Limited Sligo
Minneolo Limited Offaly
A. Hartmann & Son Limited Galway
Amphibian King Limited Wicklow
Auburn Pharmacy Limited Westmeath
Baldoyle Blinds Limited Dublin
Mizenhead Sales Limited Cork
Murphy’s Liquidation Furiture Limited Wicklow
OSPG Limited Clare
Rivergrove Retail Limited Kerry
Pauls Limited Kilkenny
Patrick Bourke (Ennis) Limited Clare
Pat McDonnell, Paint Sales Unlimited Company Cork
Despat Limited Cork
Lampai an Daingean Teoranta Kerry
Riverdale Pharmacy Limited Cork
The Art & Hobby Shop Limited Dublin
The Luxury Confectionery Company Limited Cork
Tadhg O’Connor Limited Limerick
Daniel Harrington & Son Limited Cork
Lee James Menswear Limited Cork
Equipet Retail Limited Meath
Mckenna Man Holdings Limited Louth
Aideil Limited Cork
Perfect Ring Limited Dublin
Bandon Medical Hall Limited Cork
City Tiles & Bathrooms Limited Cork
Cummins Sports Limited Cork
Dublin Food Cooperative Society Ltd Dublin
Organico Shop, Cáfe & Bakery Limited Cork
Poleglen Limited Clare
Thomas Sheehy and Company Limited Cork
T.F. Fleming Limited Monaghan
McElligotts Limited Kerry
Dermot Casey Hire & Sales Limited Cork
Ecopipe (IRL) Limited Dublin
Fastfix (Holdings) Limited Louth
Tranio Investments Ltd Cork
Ultra-Vision Opticians Limited Leitrim
W.H. Good Limited Kilkenny
Greenacres (Wexford) Limited Wexford
Sally Sesame Limited Galway
Celtic Gent Limited Dublin
Molloy Holdings Limited Dublin
Sayerscourt (Grafton Street) Limited Dublin
O’Sullivan Safety Limited Dublin
BellaBaby Limited Galway
MDRG Holdings Limited Wexford
Jamart Designs Limited Dublin
John Byrne Books Limited Kildare
Múscraí Chemists Limited Cork
Chapter One Café & Interior Limited Cavan
Right Price Carpets & Furniture Centre (Cork) Limited Cork
Elm Fireplaces Limited Limerick
TechStar IT Limited Galway
Rosscarbery Pharmacy Limited Cork
Clarke’s Toymaster Limited Monaghan
Kylemore Abbey and Gardens Limited Galway
Craughwell Furniture & Carpets Limited Galway
Cunniffe Electric Limited Galway
Thunders Bakery Limited Dublin
Rhinecourt Limited Wexford
Des Kelly Interiors Limited Dublin
Lynpharm Limited Meath
Cashel Pharmacy Limited Tipperary
Costard Investments Limited Dublin
LGM Developments Limited Sligo
Regal Interiors Limited Tipperary
TractaMotors Limited Cavan
DawsonRidge Retail Limited Dublin
Barrowvig Limited T/A Ryle Menswear Kerry
Joyce and Sons (Headford) Limited Galway
The Shoe Rack Limited Dublin
Gourmet Tart Co Galway
Emsaf Limited Dublin
Mayo TileWarehouse Limited Mayo
The Book Centre (Waterford) Limited Waterford
Wickham Properties Holdings Limited Limerick
Livy Issue Limited Dublin
Micheal McQuaid & Sons Limited Monaghan

 

