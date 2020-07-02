02 Jul 2020 | 09.33 am
€6.5m Grants Announced For 183 Retailers
Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme
Enterprise minister Leo Varadkar has announced the 183 successful applicants approved for funding through the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme.
Under this competitive call, the successful applicants will receive funding ranging from €16,000 to €40,000 to strengthen their online offering. The average grant value is €35,500. Enterprise Ireland said it will be opening a second Call under the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme in the coming weeks.
Enterprise Ireland has selected 183 retailers to share €6.5m in funding, which is targeted at online retailers to strengthen their online offering and enable them to reach a wider customer base.
Funding for the scheme, which received 373 applications, was increased from €2m to €6.5m due to the high level of demand amongst retailers and the high quality of the proposals received.
The scheme helps Irish-owned retailers to strategically enhance their online sales capabilities, so they can be more competitive, sustain jobs and subsequently scale their businesses in international markets.
Varadkar (pictured) commented: “Competition is no longer local. If our businesses want to be competitive today and in the longer term, we need to see more Irish retailers fully embrace the digital opportunity.”
Enterprise Ireland CEO Julie Sinnamon added: “Many of our smaller retailers are selling quality, in-demand products and services that appeal to international customers and they are now taking the opportunity to further invest in their digital presence and to compete on a global basis.
“I would encourage any eligible retail enterprises that have not applied or have not been successful in this call to apply for funding in the next call for applications, details of which will be published shortly.”
Applicant companies for the scheme must be an Irish-owned retail enterprise that had 10 or more employees on or before 29 February 2020 and has the potential to sustain or create jobs, generate growth in online transactions and with an ambition to internationalise their business in future.
The business must also have an existing online presence (e.g. website or social media), and have a retail outlet and derive the majority of revenue from the retail outlet(s).
Photo: Leo Varadkar and Julie Sinnamon with (l-r) Best Menswear’s David Jones, EI’s Stephen Hughes, and Best MD John Smith. (Pix: Maxwells)
Approved Companies under
Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme
|Company Name
|County
|Brian de Staic Teoranta
|Kerry
|Jack Layden Enterprises Limited
|Dublin
|Corrigan Pharmacy Holdings Limited
|Dublin
|Air-Impact Limited
|Tipperary
|The Belleek Shop (Ennis) Limited
|Clare
|Ryan Equine Limited
|Tipperary
|Ballygarvan Nurseries Limited
|Cork
|Ballybeggan Tiles Limited
|Westmeath
|Carrolls Irish Gifts Unlimited Company
|Dublin
|Arboretum Garden Centre Limited
|Carlow
|McNallys Pharmacy 365 Limited
|Cavan
|Fernhill Garden Centre Limited
|Westmeath
|Baggot Street Wines Limited
|Dublin
|Gym Plus Coffee Limited
|Dublin
|Fishers of Newtownmountkennedy Limited
|Wicklow
|Golden Disc Group Limited
|Dublin
|Dominic Smith Electrical Limited
|Wexford
|Weir & Sons Unlimited Company
|Dublin
|Campbell Tiles Limited
|Dublin
|Cara Pharmacy Unlimited Company
|Donegal
|Compu B Retail Limited
|Dublin
|David Cullen Jewellers Limited
|Dublin
|Sortatron Limited
|Westmeath
|Moriarty (Gap of Dunloe) Industries Limited
|Kerry
|Musicmaker Limited
|Dublin
|Glynn’s (Tuam) Limited
|Galway
|Best Menswear
|Dublin
|Geoghegans Navan Limited
|Meath
|Dublin Best Tile Ltd
|Waterford
|The Outdoor Adventure Store (Liffey Street) Limited
|Wicklow
|Staunton Sports Limited
|Mayo
|The Sweater Shop (Kilkenny) Limited
|Dublin
|Advanced Coating Technology Limited
|Carlow
|Blarney Woollen Mills Limited
|Cork
|DPB Meats Limited
|Dublin
|Dwyers (Drogheda) Limited
|Louth
|Ivy Books Limited
|Dublin
|Petstop Limited
|Dublin
|Shaw & Sons Limited
|Laois
|Fallon & Byrne Limited
|Dublin
|K.B. Retail (Cork) Limited
|Cork
|Callistory Limited
|Dublin
|Cash & Carry Kitchens Limited
|Cork
|Donal, Liam & Siobhan Sheahan (T/A Pharmadirect.ie)
|Kerry
|Edward Donnellan & Company Limited
|Roscommon
|Gibson Farm Services Limited
|Donegal
|The Butler’s Pantry (Holdings) Limited
|Wicklow
|Fauville Limited
|Kerry
|Fresh Opportunities Limited
|Dublin
|Ganly’s Hardware & Heating Limited
|Roscommon
|Home Appliances Unlimited Company
|Dublin
|John McElhinney Unlimited Company
|Donegal
|Stephen Faller (1879) Limited
|Galway
|Inish Health (Muff) Limited
|Donegal
|Logues Limited
|Galway
|Maximus SOS Limited
|Dublin
|Rath-Wood Home and Garden World Limited
|Wicklow
|Seoidín Limited
|Clare
|Torpey Wood Products Limited
|Clare
|Appleby Jewellers Limited
|Dublin
|Esquire Limited
|Dublin
|Malstal Limited
|Donegal
|Petmania Limited
|Kilkenny
|Stakelums Hardware Limited
|Tipperary
|Ann Gillespie Beauty Solutions Limited
|Sligo
|Paraffin Store Limited
|Kerry
|Heavins Hardware Centre Limited
|Westmeath
|Beauty Savers International Limited
|Dublin
|Comsec Protection Systems Limited
|Dublin
|FitzGerald Menswear Limited
|Waterford
|R.A. Kee & Sons Limited
|Donegal
|TC Matthews Carpets Limited
|Dublin
|Walsh Interiors Limited
|Dublin
|BBowes Limited
|Sligo
|Paul Sheeran Jewellers (JohnSonsCourt) Limited
|Dublin
|Tony Kealy Limited
|Dublin
|Archers Street Investments Limited
|Kilkenny
|Carey Tool Hire Limited
|Cork
|Clydaville Investments Limited
|Kerry
|Colgan Distributors Limited
|Offaly
|Iscourt Limited
|Donegal
|Waltons Music Limited
|Dublin
|Amogan Limited
|Limerick
|Graham Shoes Limited
|Dublin
|Horkans Pet World Limited
|Mayo
|McSharrys Pharmacy (Holdings) Limited
|Galway
|Mellmac Pharmacy Fermoy Limited
|Cork
|Shoelink (Ireland) Limited
|Cork
|Total Care Pharmacy Limited
|Louth
|Wembar Company Unlimited Company
|Dublin
|Ardkeen Superstores Limited
|Waterford
|Washglade Unlimited Company
|Westmeath
|Eamon P. Tierney Limited
|Donegal
|Frank McGowan & Co. Limited
|Dublin
|Safara Limited
|Tipperary
|Anthony Nicholas Limited
|Dublin
|Joseph Hanley Limited
|Galway
|Floor Design Limited
|Dublin
|Heels and Wardrobe Limited
|Wicklow
|J.R.G. Investment Company Limited
|Westmeath
|Solus Junction Unlimited Company
|Galway
|Kube LMR Limited
|Dublin
|O’Connors Confectionery (Ennis) Limited
|Clare
|Teeling Pharmacies Limited
|Sligo
|Minneolo Limited
|Offaly
|A. Hartmann & Son Limited
|Galway
|Amphibian King Limited
|Wicklow
|Auburn Pharmacy Limited
|Westmeath
|Baldoyle Blinds Limited
|Dublin
|Mizenhead Sales Limited
|Cork
|Murphy’s Liquidation Furiture Limited
|Wicklow
|OSPG Limited
|Clare
|Rivergrove Retail Limited
|Kerry
|Pauls Limited
|Kilkenny
|Patrick Bourke (Ennis) Limited
|Clare
|Pat McDonnell, Paint Sales Unlimited Company
|Cork
|Despat Limited
|Cork
|Lampai an Daingean Teoranta
|Kerry
|Riverdale Pharmacy Limited
|Cork
|The Art & Hobby Shop Limited
|Dublin
|The Luxury Confectionery Company Limited
|Cork
|Tadhg O’Connor Limited
|Limerick
|Daniel Harrington & Son Limited
|Cork
|Lee James Menswear Limited
|Cork
|Equipet Retail Limited
|Meath
|Mckenna Man Holdings Limited
|Louth
|Aideil Limited
|Cork
|Perfect Ring Limited
|Dublin
|Bandon Medical Hall Limited
|Cork
|City Tiles & Bathrooms Limited
|Cork
|Cummins Sports Limited
|Cork
|Dublin Food Cooperative Society Ltd
|Dublin
|Organico Shop, Cáfe & Bakery Limited
|Cork
|Poleglen Limited
|Clare
|Thomas Sheehy and Company Limited
|Cork
|T.F. Fleming Limited
|Monaghan
|McElligotts Limited
|Kerry
|Dermot Casey Hire & Sales Limited
|Cork
|Ecopipe (IRL) Limited
|Dublin
|Fastfix (Holdings) Limited
|Louth
|Tranio Investments Ltd
|Cork
|Ultra-Vision Opticians Limited
|Leitrim
|W.H. Good Limited
|Kilkenny
|Greenacres (Wexford) Limited
|Wexford
|Sally Sesame Limited
|Galway
|Celtic Gent Limited
|Dublin
|Molloy Holdings Limited
|Dublin
|Sayerscourt (Grafton Street) Limited
|Dublin
|O’Sullivan Safety Limited
|Dublin
|BellaBaby Limited
|Galway
|MDRG Holdings Limited
|Wexford
|Jamart Designs Limited
|Dublin
|John Byrne Books Limited
|Kildare
|Múscraí Chemists Limited
|Cork
|Chapter One Café & Interior Limited
|Cavan
|Right Price Carpets & Furniture Centre (Cork) Limited
|Cork
|Elm Fireplaces Limited
|Limerick
|TechStar IT Limited
|Galway
|Rosscarbery Pharmacy Limited
|Cork
|Clarke’s Toymaster Limited
|Monaghan
|Kylemore Abbey and Gardens Limited
|Galway
|Craughwell Furniture & Carpets Limited
|Galway
|Cunniffe Electric Limited
|Galway
|Thunders Bakery Limited
|Dublin
|Rhinecourt Limited
|Wexford
|Des Kelly Interiors Limited
|Dublin
|Lynpharm Limited
|Meath
|Cashel Pharmacy Limited
|Tipperary
|Costard Investments Limited
|Dublin
|LGM Developments Limited
|Sligo
|Regal Interiors Limited
|Tipperary
|TractaMotors Limited
|Cavan
|DawsonRidge Retail Limited
|Dublin
|Barrowvig Limited T/A Ryle Menswear
|Kerry
|Joyce and Sons (Headford) Limited
|Galway
|The Shoe Rack Limited
|Dublin
|Gourmet Tart Co
|Galway
|Emsaf Limited
|Dublin
|Mayo TileWarehouse Limited
|Mayo
|The Book Centre (Waterford) Limited
|Waterford
|Wickham Properties Holdings Limited
|Limerick
|Livy Issue Limited
|Dublin
|Micheal McQuaid & Sons Limited
|Monaghan