€5,600 iMac Pro With Teraflops Galore

14 Dec 2017 | 04.00 pm

Apple’s new iMac Pro claims to be the fastest Mac ever made, and that will be music to the ears of high-end computer users such as graphic designers, movie editors, VR creatives, and demanding science users such as physicists, radiologists, and app developers.

The machine preserves the form and dimensions of the 27-inch iMac, staying at just 5mm at the edge, but it packs in power features and new wrinkles to justify the steep starting price of €5,600, which can go up to €13,000 or so when you go for the beefed-up, full-on version.

So, why exactly is the starting price so damn steep? The staggering entry-level price gives you an eight-core processor from Intel’s workstation-class Xeon W series, paired with a Radeon Vega Pro 56 GPU, 32GB of 2666MHz DDR4 ECC RAM and 1TB of solid-state storage.

Included is a Space Grey keyboard and matching mouse, or you can have a Magic Trackpad instead of — or as well as — the mouse. The display is a 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2,880) panel with 500-nit brightness, a billion colours and support for the T3 colour range. It’s the same panel used on the regular 27-inch iMac.

Instead of traditional VRAM, Apple packs in 8Gb of high-bandwidth memory (HBM), with the memory built on to the same package as the graphics chip, allowing for that greater bandwidth. Upgrade and it comes with a Radeon Pro Vega 64 GPU with double the memory.

The machine also uses a custom T2 security chip, similar to the T1 chip in the MacBook Pro that stores Touch ID login credentials. In the iMac Pro, the T2 oversees a number of the machine’s components, including audio control, the controller for the FaceTime camera, the SSD controller and system management controller, and the image signal processor. Similar to the T1, it too has a secure enclave for storing things like passwords. It also has a hardware encryption engine, which takes the burden of encrypting data off the CPU.

Going beyond the entry model, upgrading can bring processors with up to 18 cores and 22 teraflops of graphics performance — that’s a lot!

According to Apple, the iMac Pro is the fastest, most powerful Mac ever made. iMac Pro is designed for real-time 3-D rendering, immersive VR, intensive developer workflows, high megapixel photography, complex simulations, massive audio projects and real-time 4K and 8K video editing.

Endgadget Verdict

Engadget writer Dana Wollman has experienced the iMac Pro in action. She agrees on the speed, and was impressed by the results of the demos she experienced, which embraced the Gravity Sketch app which uses VR devices to do design, in this case fleshing out a car design wireframe. Wollman could find no latency, as the designer’s moves were rendered almost instantly. The same applied, she said, to other VR simulations such as a virtual airport, and to games such as the new Electronauts.

Apple compares the Pro to its fastest quad-core iMac as benchmark. Results from recent tests show that: