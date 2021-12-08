€50m To Support Tourism Businesses Next Year

08 Dec 2021 | 11.29 am

Fáilte Ireland has announced outline details of its €50m programme to support tourism enterprises in 2022, including transport businesses, inbound agents, and accommodation, attractions and activities providers.

The €50m allocated for 2022 is in addition to the five-phase €55m Tourism Business Continuity Scheme administered by Fáilte Ireland in 2021.

Chief executive Paul Kelly said: “This has been a more challenging year for tourism than expected. As we look forward to 2022, we face continued challenges both domestically and internationally, but we can look ahead to recovery with cautious optimism.

“We are seeing encouraging markers such as the increase in seat capacity and an uplift in repeat bookings from springtime as positive signals for the second half of 2022. However, it is critical we address the immediate survival needs of our sector in early 2022 to ensure as many businesses as possible can be sustained.

“Business performance across the tourism sector this year has been mixed, with those businesses who rely heavily on inbound tourism struggling the most. These businesses require supports to help them survive in the short term, particularly as we wait for the international market to recover, and thrive in the long term.”

Tourism minister Catherine Martin added: “We are clear in our determination to continue to support the industry with appropriate funding and business supports as we navigate the Covid-19 pandemic together.”

The business continuity programme will open on different dates for different sectors, as follows:

Strategic Tourism Transport : Applications open Tuesday 11 January 2022

Irish Based Inbound Agents : January 12

Attractions and Activities Providers : March 4

Tourism Accommodation Providers: March 4.

To qualify, a business must have 50% less ‘eligible tourism turnover’ last year than in 2019, and show a minimum of €50,000 in such turnover. There’s a cap of €800,000 per business, and payments will be made on approval except for accommodation which will remain ‘pot-based’.

Photo: Minister Catherine Martin and Paul Kelly