€40m Taxpayer Funding For Greenway Projects

21 Jun 2019 | 02.19 pm

Transport minister Shane Ross has announced details of €40m in taxpayer funding for ten Greenway projects. Applications were received for 22 projects in November 2018.

According to the minister: “We have seen the benefits that the Waterford and Great Western Greenways have brought to towns like Dungarvan, Kilmacthomas and Newport. We want to see that type of benefit accruing to towns like Listowel, New Ross, Blessington and all the other towns and villages on the Greenways that we are providing funding to today.

“The projects funded through these allocations will provide safe, substantially segregated Greenways that give users access to the beautiful scenery that Ireland is renowned for and will bring new visitors to the many attractions there are to see around the country.”

The investment will see Ireland with a network of around 500km of Greenways.