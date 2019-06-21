21 Jun 2019 | 02.19 pm
€40m Taxpayer Funding For Greenway Projects
€8m to transform Midleton-Youghal railway line
Transport minister Shane Ross has announced details of €40m in taxpayer funding for ten Greenway projects. Applications were received for 22 projects in November 2018.
According to the minister: “We have seen the benefits that the Waterford and Great Western Greenways have brought to towns like Dungarvan, Kilmacthomas and Newport. We want to see that type of benefit accruing to towns like Listowel, New Ross, Blessington and all the other towns and villages on the Greenways that we are providing funding to today.
“The projects funded through these allocations will provide safe, substantially segregated Greenways that give users access to the beautiful scenery that Ireland is renowned for and will bring new visitors to the many attractions there are to see around the country.”
The investment will see Ireland with a network of around 500km of Greenways.
|Project
|Amount (€m)
|County
|Details
|Midleton-Youghal
|€8.0m
|Cork
|23km of Greenway linking Midelton to Youghal along the old railway line.
|Connemara Greenway
|€2.6m
|Galway
|Completion of sections from Clifden to Recess will provide a 21km route. Part of the proposed Galway – Clifden Greenway
|Tralee – Fenit
|€3m
|Kerry
|Start of Southern End of Great Southern Greenway, first stage in linking Fenit to Listowel – 10km
|Listowel – Limerick County Boundary
|€3.5m
|Kerry
|Extension of Great Southern Greenway westwards into Kerry and towards the sea – 10.5km of new Greenway increasing GSG to over 50km
|Clew Bay Greenway
|€3.2m
|Mayo
|Achill Sound and extension to Bunnacurry. Construction of Grade Separated sections from Westport to Murrisk. Will contribute to 56km route
|Waterford Greenway
|€2.65m
|Waterford
|Extension of Waterford Greenway into City – Viking Triangle. Extends Greenway to 48km.
|Grand Canal Greenway- Tullamore to Daingean
|€2.35m
|Offaly
|Will complete link from Daingean to Lough Boora – 40km
|Grand canal Greenway -Kildare section as far as Sallins
|€1.7m
|Kildare
|Aylmer Bridge to Sallins, extends Greenway from Hazelhatch Bridge to Sallins – 13km
|Ferrybank – New Ross
|€8m
|Wexford
|24km with potential to link to Waterford Greenway in Waterford City.
|Blessington Lake Loop
|€5m
|Wicklow
|42km of Greenway around the Blessington Lakes, incorporating Russborough House and the villages of Valleymount, Ballyknockan and Lacken.