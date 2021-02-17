€4.1m Series A Funding For GoContractor

17 Feb 2021 | 11.54 am

Construction contractor management company GoContractor has raised a a $5m Series A round of funding, led by Building Ventures and Ironspring in the US with continued participation from the firm’s existing investors including Leslie Buckley, Enterprise Ireland, ACT and Accretion.

GoContractor provides software and systems to manage the recruiting and training of workers and sub-contractors in the industry, track the status of worker qualifications and provide compliance alerts. Chief executive John Naughton (pictured) said: “We are very excited to work with Building Ventures and Ironspring, they both have an excellent track record and a very solid standing in the construction industry.”

Building Ventures general partner Travis Connors added: “With increased competition, labour shortages, and most recently the global pandemic, there is now rapid tech adoption at levels never before seen in the construction industry. GoContractor has shown that technology adoption at the worker level within the construction industry is not only possible, but has proven it can be done.

“While connecting with and providing Covid-19 training to the entire construction workforce in Ireland, more than 250,000 people, GoContractor simultaneously built a strong foothold in the US market with some of the top construction companies in the world.

“We’re excited to support GoContractor in its mission to connect, train and qualify the construction workforce while improving safety and reducing risk on construction worksites worldwide.”

According to Ironspring managing partner Adam Bridgman, digital on-boarding is not only a viable alternative to in-person processes but can be rapidly rolled out on a massive scale, bringing massive savings of time and money.

He said: “Every day, approximately one million construction workers, subcontractors, and support personnel are on-boarded and trained on construction sites across the globe.

“Traditionally, this process is done manually, in-person and requires one to two hours of classroom training, document collection, and site orientation. With GoContractor, this entire process is completed online, through any web-enabled device.

“This means workers and subcontractors arrive at job sites fully prepared to work, with all of their paperwork and documentation completed beforehand. As a result, projects are completed faster while general contractors can rest easy knowing they have comprehensive records on every worker who steps on their worksite.”

GoContractor digitises worker orientation and on-boarding processes by helping projects achieve safety compliance and productivity before workers set foot on site. Workers can register, upload regulatory documents, and even complete safety training from any smart device. The company has offices in Dublin and New York.