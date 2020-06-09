€30m EU Funding For Irish Startups

09 Jun 2020 | 10.26 am

Eight Irish startups will share more than €30m in funding from the EU’s Horizon 2020 Fund. They join 72 European startups and SMEs awarded €314m to support their development.

Among the successful Irish applicants are seven Enterprise Ireland clients: Kite Medical, OneProjects, Provizio, Remedy Biologics, Kastus, SiriusXT and Aquila Bioscience.

In all, more than 20 Ireland-based companies received funding under the Horizon 2020 European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator Pilot.

Garrett Murray, national director for Horizon 2020 at Enterprise Ireland, said that the funding allocations were testament to the research and innovation capability of Irish companies.

“To date, Irish companies and researchers have been awarded in excess of €907m in funding under Horizon 2020,” added Murray.

“There continues to be many opportunities for Irish enterprises and researchers under the EIC and across the Horizon 2020 Programme, including calls for proposals under the European Green Deal, worth circa €1bn that will be issued in the autumn.”

In October, the EIC Accelerator call for applications will have a focus on female entrepreneurship.

Joan Fitzpatrick, CEO of Kite Medical, said that the European Commission funding will allow her company to further develop its system for the detection of kidney reflux.

“The funding will also support an additional six jobs at the company in technical, quality, regulatory, and clinical roles and establish our market launch strategy.”

Photo: John Browne, founder and CEO of Horizon 2020 funding recipient Kastus