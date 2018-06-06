E3 Retail Establishing Software Centre In Sligo

06 Jun 2018 | 03.06 pm

North Carolina-based retail solutions company E3 Retail is to open a software development and sales centre in Sligo to support the development of its retail solutions platform.

The project is supported with funding from IDA Ireland, with the company promising to create over 40 jobs in the next five years. The roles include technical director, marketing, and a new software development team.

The company will initially locate in the Innovation Centre in Sligo IT.

E3 Retail’s chief operating officer and co-founder Barry Henderson commented: “After working with the IDA to evaluate the technical talent in Ireland and appreciating the wonderful community spirit alive in Sligo, we are both honoured and excited to create a new centre in Sligo.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “This software development project by E3 Retail is a terrific and very welcome investment for Sligo and the North West region. It will act as an important reference seller for Sligo and the region, demonstrating that tech companies such as E3 Retail and Overstock, who established in 2013, can find the skilled staff they need to base their operations here.”

Recruitment agency Collins McNicholas is hosting a walk-in information session this Saturday, June 9, from 11am to 1 pm at the Building Block in Sligo for people interested in learning more about the new roles.

E3 Retail was founded in 1993 and is based in Raleigh, with sales and development centres in San Diego and New Delhi. E3 Retail’s product offering includes store systems solutions (Point-of-Sale, Mobile POS, Cash Management, Inventory Movement, etc.) as well as cloud based enterprise solutions for sales and promotions.