€27m Funding For Technology Gateway Network

02 May 2018 | 12.52 pm

The government is providing funding of €26.75m for the Enterprise Ireland Technology Gateway Network over the five year period from 2018-2022.

Since its formation in 2013, the network has completed 2,750 innovative projects with 1,250 companies. Projects range from polymers to pharmaceuticals, photonics to mobile services and mechatronics, right through to biotechnology and industrial design.

Typical projects focus on the development of a new product or service or the optimization of a process, across all sectors of the economy and based in every county.

The network consists of 15 individual Gateways hosted by an Institute of Technology, providing industry with access to over 300 researchers, together with specialist equipment and facilities.

Minister John Halligan today announced the establishment of a new Food and Beverage Technology Cluster called Irish Food Tech within the network.

“The Technology Gateway Network programme aims to bring Irish companies together with the researchers in the Institutes of Technology to provide near-to-market innovation and solutions in a range of areas, both regionally and nationally,” said Halligan.

“As with the other two sectoral clusters in the network, Applied IoT and EMD Ireland, the aim of Irish Food Tech is to optimise the power of the network and connect industry with researchers in a wide selection of areas that include bioprocessing, food for health, process control and packaging.”

Gearoid Mooney, Manager of Research and Innovation with Enterprise Ireland, added: “The most common mechanism by which companies engage via the Gateways is through projects they pay for completely themselves without leveraging any state funding.

“This is a testament to both the trust built up between the companies and the Gateways, and the capability of the research community in the Institutes of Technology.”

Photo: John Halligan (right) with Marc Kelly of Teva Pharmaceuticals (left) and Niall O’Reilly, PMBRC Technology Gateway Manager. (Pix: Iain White / Fennell Photography)