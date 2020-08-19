€26m For Tourism Businesses To Reopen

19 Aug 2020 | 08.54 am

The government has made €26m available to help tourism and hospitality businesses offset some of the costs of adapting their operations for reopening under Covid-19 conditions.

The Covid-19 Adaptation Fund will be administered by Fáilte Ireland and applications are now open until October 8.

The kinds of costs covered include those for barriers and protective screens, the development of outdoor areas, PPE, and sanitiser. Fáilte Ireland estimates that approximately 12,000 businesses will be eligible to apply.

Tourism minister Catherine Martin said: “This investment of €26m will help eligible businesses to offset some of the costs required in adapting premises and operations in line with Fáilte Ireland’s reopening guidelines, and applications are now open.”

The tourism body has taken a three-pronged approach to helping businesses in its sector reopen safely. It first developed specific operational guidelines for reopening to help businesses meet public health advice and keep their employees and customers safe.

It then developed a Covid-19 safety charter to reassure consumers that the businesses they visit have committed to the correct safety measures and hygiene protocols.

The new fund is the third step in this approach, to ensure that the measures undertaken by these businesses are financially supported as long as they conform to the guidelines.

Chief executive Paul Kelly said: “We have taken this three-step approach to give tourism and hospitality businesses the guidance and support they need to reopen, and reassure their customers that it is safe to visit their businesses.

“The €26m adaptation fund, available from today through Fáilte Ireland, provides financial support to help. Following an independent assessment of the potential costs of implementing Fáilte Ireland’s guidelines for reopening, a sliding scale was developed to ensure a proportionate grant amount was allocated to different types of businesses.”

The sliding scale means that grants will range from €500 up to €15,000 depending on the nature and scale of the business operation. Those eligible to apply include both those that incurred capital costs for fixed premises — accommodation on Fáilte Ireland’s listings, licensed pubs and bars, restaurants and cafes with a wine licence, adventure centres, tourism golf clubs and wellness centres — and those without a significant visitor premises and/or no capital costs.

The latter includes such businesses as activity operators or boat tour operators, plus accommodation premises that did not incur any capital costs.

Full information is available on Fáilte Ireland’s Covid-19 Business Supports Hub.

Photo: NPHET’s lockdown has prevented c.3,500 pubs from trading for five months. Among the affected family businesses is Christy’s Bar in Kilkenny Pictured are publican Anthony with his two sons Harry and David along with his brother Liam and mother Josie. (Pic: Conor McCabe)