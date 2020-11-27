€25,000 Loans For Micro Enterprises

27 Nov 2020 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

Microfinance Ireland (MFI), the government-funded, not-for-profit lender is providing much-needed financial support via business loans up to €25,000 to support micro-enterprises through the current period of uncertainty and to protect jobs in businesses right across the country.

While business owners are trying to sustain their business through a second lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit again looms large and may have further ramifications for Irish businesses whether a trade deal is struck or not.

Microfinance Ireland has a range of loan options up to €25,000 to help businesses based on their specific business needs. Whether a business is currently closed due to Covid-19 lockdown, or additional working capital/funding is required to deal with Covid-19 or Brexit or normal business, or you are a starting a new business and you are having difficulty in accessing funding from banks and other commercial providers, then MFI may be able to help.

Covid-19 Loan

Demand for MFI’s Covid-19 loan, which was launched in March, was extremely strong, with application volumes up fourfold on normal levels during Q2. Due to this unprecedented demand, the initial loan funds were all fully subscribed in early July, with c.€20m in loans approved, supporting almost 1,000 businesses across all sectors.

As part of the government’s July Stimulus Package, Microfinance Ireland received additional funding to support a range of loan offerings. These support initiatives are all experiencing strong demand. Microfinance Ireland is there specifically to support those micro-enterprises that are unable to access finance from banks and other sources.

“We are set up to support micro-enterprises who cannot get finance through commercial lending providers,” explains Microfinance Ireland CEO Garrett Stokes. “Micro-enterprises represent approximately 94% of all businesses in Ireland and can be any type of business – a sole trader, partnership or limited company – that has fewer than 10 employees and an annual turnover of up to €2m.

“The MFI Covid-19 loan is there specifically to support businesses who were negatively impacted by the pandemic. We also have other funds for startups or other micro-enterprises that are just starting up.

“Businesses have no idea how long it will take before life and business returns to normal – whatever the new normal is! They should assume it could be well into 2021 before their business is trading at a level similar to pre-Covid-19. This reality needs to be considered when determining borrowing needs and the ability to repay. The longer the period of restrictions for businesses, the longer it will take for to recover.”

Financial Review

Stokes advises all businesses to continually review their financial position, taking both Covid-19 and Brexit into account over the next 12 months or so and get facilities in place. “Talk to your bank and see how they can support your business. If that is not feasible, MFI is delighted to receive applications from eligible small businesses that are in need of financial support, and we assess all applications in a fair and supportive manner.

“Our mandate from government is to support small businesses, protect jobs and the economy overall. That support is needed now more than ever.”

For more information, go to https://microfinanceireland.ie/loan-packages-2/

Caption: Garrett Stokes, CEO of Microfinance Ireland