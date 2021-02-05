€20,000 Grants For Electric Taxi Drivers

05 Feb 2021 | 08.36 am

Taxi drivers and others who operate small public service vehicles can now get grants of up to €20,000 if they switch to electric vehicles.

The government has expanded the €1m existing scheme for these vehicles to €15m in 2021.

As part of the existing scheme, drivers can apply for grants of up to €10,000 towards the purchase of a new, full-battery vehicle, with a further €2,500 available to convert it to a wheelchair-accessible model.

Those scrapping older, high-mileage small public service vehicles are now eligible for double the normal grant if they make the switch to electric — €20,000 for a new fully electric or €25,000 for a wheelchair accessible electric vehicle.

Transport minister Eamon Ryan said: “An efficient and low-emitting public transport system is a key priority. This scheme will play a critical role in helping to reduce greenhouse gas and air pollutant emissions, while also normalising the use of electric vehicles in Ireland.

“The overall funding has risen to €15m to help accelerate the greening of the SPSV fleet. It represents a doubling of supports in many instances. Replacing older vehicles can play an important role in effecting a substantial reduction in transport CO2 and emissions, and the changes to the scheme reflect greater levels of support for older SPSVs, or those with high vehicle mileage.”

His department is also investing in SPSV-dedicated recharging infrastructure throughout the country. Last year, chargers were installed at Dublin (22kW and 2 x 150kW) and Cork (22kW and 50kW) airports, both already operational, as well as at Dublin (Heuston), Cork (Kent) and Limerick (Colbert) train stations (2 x50Kw) which will be available to SPSV drivers by next month. Further installations at key transport hubs will also be completed in 2021.

SPSV drivers who make the switch to an electric vehicle can also avail of VRT relief (up to €5,000), the domestic charger scheme (up to €600) and annual toll refunds (up to €1,000). This is in addition to the fuel savings and lower maintenance costs associated with electric models.

The maximum level of grants is available for fully electric cars, with lesser amounts for plug-in hybrids. The scheme is administered by the National Transport Authority and full details are available here.