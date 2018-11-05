€1m Google Fund For Social Entrepreneurs

05 Nov 2018 | 03.00 pm

Google is celebrating 15 years in Ireland with the launch of an initiative to support local communities throughout Dublin.

The Google.org Dublin Impact Challenge is a new €1 million fund to support non-profit innovators and social entrepreneurs whose innovative ideas for change are making an impact locally.

Google will select 15 proposals, each receiving €50,000 in grant funding, to bring their ideas to life. Of the 15, four projects will be selected by an independent panel of judges, and will receive an additional €50,000 of grant funding.

Fionnuala Meehan, head of Google in Ireland, commented: “We’re looking to fund projects that are tackling some of the biggest social challenges in our communities across Dublin. It was important to us that we share our birthday celebrations with the city and its communities. Dublin was the first overseas location for Google and it is very much our home. We’ve grown from five employees to a workforce of 8,000 and as Google continues to be successful, we want our city to share in that success.”

Google’s first venture into Dublin was via serviced offices on Harcourt Street in 2003. Today Google’s Irish operations span the entirety of the company’s businesses including Advertising, YouTube, Cloud, Geo and Data Centre operations as well having the company’s second largest engineering team in Europe.

The company says that through 2018 Google Ireland has hired an additional 1,000 employees. Google staff in Dublin span 70 nationalities and 75 languages spoken, supporting customers in more than 100 markets throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Currently Google is undertaking the largest redevelopment in the city at Boland’s Quay. When completed, the development will include commercial, residential, cultural and retail space.

Meehan added: “We’re incredibly proud of what we have achieved so far; but we are only just getting started. Boland’s Quay ensures we have the space to continue to grow our EMEA HQ operations into the future.”

Applications to the Google.org Dublin Impact Challenge can be made by December 6 at http://g.co/dublinchallenge.

Pictured are some of the judges: Stuart McLoughlin, Senior Regional Manager, Google.org EMEA; Fionnuala Meehan, Vice President and head of Google in Ireland; Dublin GAA legend, Bernard Brogan; Dolores Wilson from St Andrews Resource Centre, Pearse Street, Dublin 2; Lord Mayor of Dublin, Cllr Nial Ring; Mary Rose Burke, CEO of Dublin Chamber.

Pic: Conor McCabe Photography