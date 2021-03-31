€17m Grants For Outdoor Dining Facilities

31 Mar 2021 | 11.22 am

Fáilte Ireland has introduced a €17m scheme to help develop outdoor dining capacity, which will be available in partnership with local authorities.

The new Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme is made up of two parts, the first providing funding for individual tourism and hospitality businesses to increase their own outdoor seating capacity, while the second will fund local authorities to develop permanent outdoor public dining spaces in towns and urban centres, similar to those in various European cities.

Chief executive Paul Kelly said: “Part one of the scheme relates to outdoor seating and accessories to help tourism and hospitality businesses offset some of the costs incurred in upgrading premises for outdoor dining and seating.

“Part two relates to weatherproofing and outdoor dining infrastructure, which focuses on the development of medium to large scale permanent public dining spaces in towns and centres, in preparation for welcoming back visitors when it is safe to do so. Each Local Authority can apply for up to €200,000 under this element of the scheme.

For part one, businesses can apply for a grant of up to €4,000 (75% of the ex-VAT cost of equipment purchased and installed), including costs for outdoor tables, chairs, umbrellas, electric heaters, screens and windbreaks, plant stands and wooden platforms.

The expenditure must be incurred before 30 September 2021. The scheme will open for applications on April 12, through local authority websites.

For part two, a local authority can apply for €200,000 for one or two locations, with additional funding available, subject to the quality and economic value of the proposals.

“Permanent, robust and design-appropriate weatherproofing structures, including parasols, electric heaters, wind breakers or screens and associated enabling works will be included,” says the agency. “Roof structures and awnings will be considered subject to planning requirements being adhered to. The key is that these remedial works will increase the outdoor dining capacity in our cities and towns, while also ensuring the safety of diners and pedestrians.”

Photo: