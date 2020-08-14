€1,000 Enterprise Support Grant Now Available

14 Aug 2020 | 10.11 am

Social Protection minister Heather Humphreys (pictured) has opened applications for the revamped Enterprise Support Grant targeted at the self-employed.

The grant, worth up to €1,000 per person, is aimed at sole traders such as plumbers, electricians, graphic designers, caterers, taxi drivers etc. who do not pay commercial rates and therefore do not qualify for the Restart Grant Plus scheme.

The Enterprise Support Grant previously supported entrepreneurs who were setting up new enterprises.

The grant will be available to tax and PRSI compliant self-employed individuals who:

• Have been in receipt of the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment or a Jobseekers payment and have closed their claim on or after 18th May 2020

• Have been operating a business prior to March 2020

• Have reopened their business which was closed due to Covid

• Are not liable for commercial rates

• Employ fewer than 10 people and have an annual turnover of less than €1 million.

The grant will be paid on the basis of vouched invoices for purchases or works completed. Decisions on funding will be made by the Department Employment Affairs and Social Protection. Funding may be sought for a range of costs incurred in reopening a business including:

• Purchase of equipment including signage and personal protective equipment

• Repairs, maintenance and installation of safety measures

• Salaries

• Vehicle running costs including fuel

• Accountancy and related services, and legal advice

• Public liability and indemnity insurance costs.

Business consumables directly related to trading will not generally be accepted, according to the department..

• Download Enterprise Support Grant application form