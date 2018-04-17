17 Apr 2018 | 12.29 pm

Enterprise Ireland is targeting its latest Competitive Start Fund at female entrepreneurs, 20 of whom will get a €50,000 share each of the €1m initiative.

The CSF for female entrepreneurs opens for applications on May 1 next and is looking for early-stage startups. In addition to the funding, 15 of the successful applicants will be offered a place on the Innovate accelerator programme, delivered by Dublin BIC.

Taking place over a 12-week period in the Guinness Enterprise Centre, the interactive Innovate programme aims to get entrepreneurs investor-ready by the end of the three-month period.

Enterprise Ireland is looking for female-led startups that have the potential to employ more than 10 people and achieve export-led sales of €1m within three years for its latest CSF initiative.

Rachael James, female entrepreneurship manager with Enterprise Ireland, said that more than one in three startups supported by the agency’s High Potential Start-Up programme and CSFs last year were led by women.

“We need to keep this momentum and grow these numbers so that we see more women confidently starting new businesses and successfully scaling existing ones,” she added.

Conor Carmody, Dublin BIC Investor Ready programme manager, said that his organisation was delighted to again partner with EI to deliver what has proven to be a very effective programme.

Full details on the Competitive Start Fund for Female Entrepreneurs, including the application form and eligibility criteria, can be accessed on the Enterprise Ireland website. The closing date is May 15.

Photo: Fiona Edward Murphy of ApisProtect (right), with minster Heather Humphreys (left) and Julie Sinnamon, Enterprise Ireland (Pic: Iain White/Fennell Photography)