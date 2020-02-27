€1.5m Funding And Free Advice From Co-Innovate

27 Feb 2020 | 11.23 am

A new round of funding for innovative cross-border companies has been opened in InterTrade Ireland’s Co-Innovate Programme, with up to €150,000 available for each successful project.

And one of the companies benefiting from earlier support under the programme is calling on other firms with fertile ideas to come forward and secure a cash injection to further their plans.

Devine and Associates of Fermanagh is lead company in a collaboration to develop an organic fertiliser that will improve water and soil quality through the reduction of chemical run-off.

It has been working with Strawchip Ltd, poultry producer Moy Park and South West College to create the new fertiliser, which uses chicken litter supplied by Moy Park as the raw material for the product.

Debra Devine said: “Co-Innovate has given us support and investment to bring together expertise from a number of partners, aimed at producing a high quality, innovative product which is set to make a positive contribution to reducing pollution of our waterways and create jobs in the growing bio-economy sector.

“I’d urge firms with their eye on innovation to look at Co-Innovate as a way of securing not only the all-important funding, but also expertise and advice.”

Overall, €1.5m has been invested so far in commercial projects by Co-Innovate, with a further €1.5 million up for grabs. Firms taking part also benefit from pooling their expertise and resources to bring innovations to market faster than if working alone, its advisors say.

Cutting-edge Ideas

Innovation advisor Dianne Dundas (pictured) commented: “So far eleven companies and three academic institutes have secured funding to help push forward their cross-regional innovation partnerships. These include partnerships that are developing fully compostable plastics from renewable sources, creating new ways of producing small quantities of specialised asphalt products ,and technology that will help to monitor athletes, their performance and playing conditions, with the aim of reducing injuries.

“Co-Innovate is looking for ambitious businesses that have a cutting-edge idea with strong commercial potential, to join forces with a partner to jointly develop innovative products and services.”

All projects must have at least one partner based in the border counties of the Republic and one in Northern Ireland or Western Scotland. All must be in a position to support an 18/24-month-project as well as having the financial capability to match fund the project costs.

Full details and application forms are available here.