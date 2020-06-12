€1.1m Grants For Six Seafood Processors

12 Jun 2020 | 09.10 am

Six seafood processors are to share €1.1 million in grants towards investment investment programmes with a stated value of of €3.5m.

The funding is being provided from the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Programme, co-funded by the state and the EU. The programme was introduced in 2016 and provides for aid of €240m for fisheries, aquaculture and seafood processing up to the end of 2020.

The supports are aimed at fostering innovation, value-adding, new market development and investment in new equipment and premises. The companies that are to share the €1.1m are:

Carr & Sons Seafood, Mayo: €116,000 Sofrimar, Wexford: €169,000 Seafood Processors, Louth: €111,000 Good Fish Processing, Cork: €119,000 Keohane Seafood, Cork: €390,000 West Cork Export Market Collective, Cork: €177,000

Their grants come from the Seafood Processing Capital Investment Scheme, which provides up to 30% aid to seafood processing premises to encourage capital investment in value-adding production capacity.

Pic: Mike Keohane (centre) with Lidl’s John Paul Scally (right) and minister Michael Creed. (Pic: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision)