Over €1 Billion To Be Bet On Cheltenham

12 Mar 2018 | 08.36 am

The Cheltenham horse racing festival begins tomorrow, with bookmaker Paddy Power/Betfair predicting that Irish punters will wager almost half a billion euro on the races, and more than €1.13 billion in bets will be placed though all bookmaking channels in Ireland and the UK.

Paddy Power expects that sev out of ten punters will be backing Ruby Walsh’s mounts, as the Kildare jockey has finished as lead jockey at Cheltenham on 11 occasions and hold the record for wins at the track, at 56 all told. The average bet placed is €13.50, and the total Irish bet is predicted at €450m, or 40% of the total.

Bookies will get off to a great start on Tuesday if 5/4 favourite Footpad is beaten in the Arkle Chase. A win for this runner could trigger the biggest pay-out of the week for Paddy Power, according to company spokesman Paddy Power.

Willie Mullins is 10/11 favourite to be named the top trainer of Cheltenham 2018, with UK trainer Nicky Henderson and Westmeath’s Gordon Elliott next in line.

In 2017, there were more Irish-trained winners at Cheltenham than British-trained. Ireland is 4/7 favourite (a 64% probability) to outdo the home side in the 28 races, which conclude on Friday March 16.

Pic: RollingNews