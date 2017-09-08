E-Commerce Explored In Wolfgang Digital Study

08 Sep 2017 | 12.21 pm

The rise of ‘dark traffic’ and the continued importance of desktop browsing are among the insights to be gleaned from Wolfgang Digital’s 2017 e-commerce study.

The Dublin digital marketing agency’s new study crunched numbers from 143 million website sessions and €447m in online revenues to find out what drives clicks and purchases.

Among the main takeaways in Wolfgang’s e-commerce research are:

1. Google remains the key driver, but ‘dark traffic’ is on the rise. The search giant generates 62% of all traffic and 63% of all revenue. However, its influence is declining as consumers’ paths to purchase become more diverse, with ‘dark traffic’ on the rise. This occurs when Google analytics doesn’t recognise a source by default, like people sharing links on WhatsApp.

2. Sticky websites sell more. The strongest correlation in study was between time spent on a website and conversion rate. By increasing time on site by 16%, conversion rates ramp up 10%. Pages per session also correlated solidly with revenue growth. Websites that got more traffic from Facebook had higher time-on-site metrics.

3. Customer purchase journeys are growing longer. The number of clicks required to generate €1m online has grown by 12% in 12 months, to over 360,000 clicks (up from over 323,000 in 2016).

4. Mobile is a money-making machine. Websites that got more mobile page views and more tablet page views grew revenue faster. Also, 2017 is the first year that mobile claimed more sessions (52%) than desktop (36%) and tablet (12%) combined.

5. Desktop delivers the dosh. Desktop generates 61% of all online revenue, with users 164% more likely to convert than those browsing on mobile. Plus, when desktop users convert, they spend an average of 20% per order more than mobile shoppers.

6. Speed matters. There was a strong inverse correlation between average page load time and revenue growth. Reducing the average load time by 1.6 seconds would increase annual revenue growth by 10%.

7. The value of the loyal online shopper. The best converting customers are always the returning loyal customers. Typically, they show up as direct traffic, high levels of which correlated very strongly with conversion rates.

8. Tablet shoppers love a bit of luxury. Higher than average tablet sessions correlated very strongly with high average order values (AOV). However, pricey purchases require more clicks, no matter what the device.

9. Email pays dividends. Email delivers three times as much revenue as Facebook on a last click basis. Those who get more traffic from email also enjoy a higher AOV.

10. Bing for a quick win. Websites with a higher share of Bing CPC traffic tend to see a higher AOV. Bing has made the route into Bing ads much easier, introducing a simple one-click tool which will convert AdWords campaigns into Bing ad campaigns.

11. The power of Pinterest. Websites with more Pinterest traffic enjoyed higher AOVs. This demonstrates Pinterest’s power as a visual research engine, a place where people research ideas before taking an action. Good news for digital marketers is Pinterest recently launched its self-service ad platform.

12. Don’t shop if you’re hungry. Conversion rates for food-ordering sites are 15 times those of typical retail e-commerce (21% versus 1.4%).

Commenting on the findings, Alan Coleman (pictured), CEO of Wolfgang Digital, said that digital marketers are crippled by data deluge. “This unique study solves that issue by analysing which of the multitude of website metrics actually influence online success.”

Speaking of the challenge of measuring cross-device conversions and its impact on Facebook conversions, Coleman said: “According to Google’s own research, 90% of conversions happen across multiple devices, yet Google analytics still struggles to measure these cross-device conversions.

“The big loser here is Facebook, Google’s arch-rival for ad spend. Nine out of 10 Facebook sessions are mobile, so the Facebook contribution to conversion is dramatically understated in Google Analytics.

“Google is promising great advancements in analytics attribution later this year. It will be interesting to see if this increased visibility extends to cross-device conversions and social’s role in conversion.”