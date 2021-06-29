E-bike Rental Scheme Launched For Sandyford Businesses

29 Jun 2021 | 03.21 pm

Sandyford Business District (SBD) has launched a new eCargo bike rental scheme for companies in the district, allowing them to deliver products and services faster and more sustainably.

SBD is partnering with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and bike-sharing company Bleeper for the initiative.

eCargo bikes are electric powered cycles with a large storage area usually placed at the front of the bike making them easy to manoeuvre.

SBD, which is currently engaging in sustainability practices to reduce carbon emissions in the area, said that the bike rental scheme is an important milestone for it. It added that the idea behind the pilot is to showcase the business and environmental benefits of replacing local car and van deliveries with more sustainable means.

The pilot project is live and it is open to any businesses based in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown with facilities to safely and securely store an eCargo bike.

“The fact that so many local businesses have embraced the initiative demonstrates the growing willingness in the community here for such important measures,” said Ger Corbett, commercial manager with SBD.

“As legislative requirements and customer preferences rapidly take on greener characteristics, helping our local businesses to make the green transition, while taking advantage of its opportunities, is key to our service delivery right across a multitude of sectors represented here in Sandyford.”

Through the scheme, the eCargo bikes are being offered for use by businesses at a reduced rate of €100 per month. To sign up for the initiative go to: https://www.bleeperactive.com/pilot-page